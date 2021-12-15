IND vs SA | People should not jump to conclusions, says Sunil Gavaskar on alleged Kohli-Rohit rift

According to several reports, India Test captain Virat Kohli might skip the ODI series due to his daughter’s first birthday as he wants to spend some time with his family on the occasion. Nothing has been confirmed by the BCCI or players about it. With such reports doing rounds, there are also talks of rift between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Former India cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin tweeted on the matter and criticized the timing of Kohli for taking a break as it might substantiate speculation about the rift.