IND vs SA | Jasprit Bumrah has become one of the best bowlers in world cricket, says VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman heaped praises on Jasprit Bumrah, saying that the Indian speedster has become one of the best bowlers in world cricket. Laxman lauded Bumrah’s performance in England, and further added that the pacer will be Virat Kohli's go-to bowler in the upcoming Test series against South Africa.

After winning the T20I and Test series at home against New Zealand, India are scheduled to tour South Africa for three Tests, and as many ODIs. The trip will begin with the first Test match, starting on December 26 in Centurion. The BCCI have already announced an 18-member Test squad for the South Africa tour, and senior pacers, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammad Shami returned to the squad after being rested for the New Zealand series at home.

Bumrah had a drought for wickets in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in June. However, the Indian speedster bounced back to form with 18 scalps from four fixtures against England in the away series and became the fastest bowler to clinch 100 Test wickets for India in the process, surpassing the legendary Kapil Dev.

Meanwhile, VVS Laxman was highly impressed with Bumrah’s performance in England, and stated that the Indian pacer will create an impact in the three-match Test series against South Africa. The former Indian cricketer further added that Bumrah has become one of the best bowlers in world cricket, and he will be the go-to bowler for Virat Kohli in the upcoming series.

"Jasprit Bumrah will create an impact and the beauty of Jasprit Bumrah, we saw in the last Test match at the Oval, even on a placid wicket he was the difference between India putting pressure on the English batters and I thought the way he bowled with the oldish Dukes ball was exemplary,” Laxman told Star Sports.

"So I just feel that Jasprit Bumrah has become one of the best bowlers in world cricket. For me in all formats, he is the No.1 bowler but in Test match cricket, he knows how to pick up wickets. He will be the go-to bowler for Virat Kohli in different situations and different phases of the Test match."

Bumrah made his Test debut during the South Africa tour in 2018, and scalped 14 wickets in from three matches in a 1-2 series defeat.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Bangar also backed Laxman’s statement, and stated that Bumrah being fresh for the South Africa tour will benefit him in the series.

"Jasprit Bumrah being fresh will go a lot in his favor. The biggest advantage the Indian team can get from him is his length and the way he has adjusted with his length," Bangar said.

The former India batting coach further added that Bumrah's ability to bring variations according to the conditions will work in his favour.

“If you remember the World Test Championship final, his length was back and he did not find success in taking wickets. But the way he came back and bowled in the England series, brought the length up, he has got the ability to alter the length now. It will go in his favor that he is clever,” Bangar said.