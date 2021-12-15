ICC Women's CWC 2022 | India to face Pakistan in their Women's World Cup 2022 opener

Today at 11:11 AM
The complete fixture list and schedule of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 was unveiled by the ICC on Wednesday, December 15. Hosts New Zealand will take on West Indies in the opening fixture in Tauranga on March 4, while India will begin their campaign against Pakistan two days later.
The eight-team competition will have 31 matches played in all in as many days, with the final to be staged at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on April 3. The second and third day will see two high octane clashes, as arch-rivals England and Australia will take on each other at Seddon Park in Hamilton on March 5, followed by the India-Pakistan fixture in Tauranga the following day.
Much like the previous edition in 2017, the eight teams will play each other once in the league phase, with the top four qualifying for the semifinals which will be played at the Basin Reserve, Wellington on March 30 and Hagley Oval Christchurch on March 31 respectively. Each knockout game will have a reserve day.
Australia, England, South Africa and India secured direct qualification into the tournament on virtue of their position in ICC Women's Championship 2017-20, while New Zealand were confirmed, being the hosts. Bangladesh, Pakistan and West Indies qualified through the ODI team rankings, after the Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier was called off amidst covid-19 related concerns
This will be the first women’s global tournament since the T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia, which the hosts had won by defeating in the final. The tournament was concluded right before the covid-19 pandemic gathering its pace across the world.
