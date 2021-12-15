BAN vs NZ | Bangladesh spin bowling coach Rangana Herath Tests positive for Covid in New Zealand

Today at 5:06 PM
Bangladesh spin bowling coach Rangana Herath has been tested Covid positive, and nine members of the Test squad are undergoing extended quarantine ahead of the team's upcoming away Test series against New Zealand. The team is scheduled to play two Tests from January 1 to January 13.
Bangladesh are scheduled to play New Zealand for a two-match Test series starting from January 1. However, the team has suffered a blow ahead of the series as their spin-bowling coach Rangna Herath has been tested positive for covid-19. Also, the nine members of the Test squad comprising players and support staff are currently undergoing an extended quarantine period as they were in close contact with a Covid-positive patient who was flying from Malaysia to New Zealand.
Bangladesh Cricket operations chairman, Akram Khan has revealed that there was a corona positive patient in the plane and some members in the squad along with Herath were in close contact with him.
''Herath is corona positive and will be doing extended quarantine till he is cleared. Look there was a corona positive in the plane and a couple of members of our squad along with Herath were in close contact with him. They are asked to do quarantine while Herath was found positive from them,'' Khan Said.
''Other members of the squad have already been freed to practice from today though they could not do so due to rain after completing their mandatory quarantine period. The rest (who are asked to quarantine) will join them after obtaining a corona negative result following their quarantine period they were asked to complete."
Pace-bowling coach Ottis Gibson is also unwell due to a stomach problem. BCB officials has said that there will be a two-day intrasquad practice match on December 22-23, and one more fixture against New Zealand A which is scheduled from December 28-29.
