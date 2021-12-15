Ashes 2021-22 | One hour can be a long time in a pink-ball game, says Pat Cummins ahead of Adelaide Test

Ahead of the first day-night match in the ongoing Ashes series in Adelaide, Pat Cummins has stated that one hour can be a long time in the pink-ball game. Cummins further added that Australia are not short of bowling options while heading to the second Ashes Test as they have great bench strength.

The Ashes 2021-2022 commenced on December 8, and Australia won the series opener by handing a resounding nine-wicket defeat to England. The hosts outplayed England in all fields, and took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series, and will be looking forward to continuing their good run in the Ashes.

The Australian pace attack led by their captain, Pat Cummins, was very impressive in the first Test, and troubled the England batsmen in both innings. Cummins claimed his sixth five-wicket during the first innings, and finished with seven wickets in the Test. Travis Head was brilliant with the bat, and scored 152 runs in the first innings to give a massive 278-run lead to the hosts. However, as a major blow to Australia, Josh Hazlewood sustained a side injury during the first Test, and was eventually ruled out of the day-night match in Adelaide, beginning Thursday, December 16.

Speaking on the upcoming game, Cummis stated that one hour can be a long time in the pink-ball Test. The Australia Test captain further added that the day-night match is still a new format, and his team are still learning a lot from it.

"There's a few different considerations for sure," Cummins said. "Think you have to earn the right to dictate the timings of the game. There's a few things you think about if you are in a certain stage, whether you might do a slightly different declaration, but you really have to be in that position. Don't think you can forward-plan too much.

"One hour can be a long time in a pink-ball game. Nothing can happen, or it can be darting around everywhere, you feel like you'll lose a wicket every ball. You can have a think about planning ahead but you have to play what's in front of you. It's still a new format and we are still learning."

"It's still not a huge sample size but you feel like you learn something new every time you play one. You might get a period of play where the ball just starts swinging around and you can't explain why. We've got good experience. Definitely when you start the match you can't see it playing out exactly like a red-ball game."

Hazlewood could be a huge miss for Australia while heading to the first day-night match in the Ashes 2021-22, given that the 30-year-old has a magnificent record with the pink-ball, having scalped 32 wickets at 19.90 in day-night Tests. Cummins stated that Hazlewood is one of the best in the world, and it is very hard to replace him, but was confident of Richardson delivering the goods.

"We are really lucky to have bench strength like Jhye to walk straight in," Cummins said. "Josh is one of the best in the world and is very hard to replace, but think Jhye really is in that upper echelon. He's been bowling fantastically.

"Probably the biggest change is having someone like Cameron Green to lean on as well. Will probably try and get him into the game a bit more. Nathan [Lyon] always finds a bit of spin. We aren't short of options at any time."