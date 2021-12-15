Ashes 2021-22 | Jhye Richardson to replace Hazlewood, Warner deemed match-fit for second Test

Australia have announced their playing XI for the second Ashes Test in Adelaide, with Jhye Richardson replacing injured Josh Hazlewood for the day-night encounter. David Warner has been cleared to play despite of a damaged rib after having sustained a few blows during the first Test in Brisbane.

Australia won first Test at The Gabba, Brisbane and are leading the five-match Ashes series 1-0. They have announced their squad for the pink-ball Test in Adelaide, beginning Thursday, December 16, with Jhye Richardson to replace injured Josh Hazlewood in the line-up. Hazlewood had suffered a side strain during England's second innings of the first Test, duri ng which he could bowl no more than 14 overs.

Richardson, who made his debut against Sri Lanka in 2019, has six wickets from two Tests, and pipped Michael Neser to the spot. He headed into the ashes after recovering from a serious shoulder injury, which required two operations. Australia captain Pat Cummins lauded Richardson for his great showing for Western Australia this year and believed that his ability to swing the ball both ways will be effective.

"Jhye has been battling his way back since…but if we got back to 2019 he played two really good Tests and was on the verge of an Ashes series and a World Cup before his shoulder injury. He's worked incredibly hard, had a great start to this year for WA and we think he's firing,” Cummins said.

"He's really skilled, can swing the ball both ways and can nip the ball. He's a bit faster than you think. Can be around that 140kph mark. In Shield cricket, he's bowled 20 overs for 20 runs sometimes. Josh is a big void to fill but we are really confident Jhye will step straight in."

Meanwhile, David Warner, who suffered bruised ribs after taking a few body blows during his 94-run knock in the first innings in Brisbane and did not field throughout England’s second innings, has been cleared to play. The left-hander wasn’t looking comfortable during a net session on Tuesday evening, and faced only throwdowns instead.

However, Cummins was confident of the opener to be up and ready for the game.

"If Davey didn't feel like he could be as good as normal, he wouldn't be playing. Don't think he'll bat any different to how he normally would,” Cummins said.

"He batted yesterday with a bit of discomfort, knowing Davey he's not going to miss this one. He'll be fine when the adrenaline kicks. It's not like a broken bone that is going to get worse."

Australia XI: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jhye Richardson