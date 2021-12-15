Ashes 2021-22 | James Anderson replaces Mark Wood for Adelaide Test, Jack Leach retained

England have recalled their highest Test wicket-taker James Anderson in their 12-man squad for the second Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval, beginning Thursday, December 16. Despite having a poor outing in the series opener in Brisbane, spinner Jack Leach has been retained by the English side.

Australia are leading the ongoing Ashes series by 1-0 after having secured a nine-wicket victory in the Brisbane Test. England will be eyeing at their first victory, after they were outplayed on all fronts in Brisbane.

Meanwhile, the visitors have announced a 12-man squad for the second Ashes Test, and James Anderson has returned to the team. Anderson replaces Mark Wood, who scalped three wickets in the first Test at the Gabba.

Anderson has been a prolific pacer for England, playing 166 Test matches and has 632 wickets to his name. Anderson was bound to come in the squad as there will be help for the swing bowlers in the pink-ball Test in Adelaide. He along with Broad has been an effective combination for England in red-ball cricket. Anderson believes that the ball might do more under lights and said the pacers will have to take an advantage of the conditions.

"I had success with it [the pink ball] last time here, but it is quite temperamental still. It's not a given it will swing round corners. We know it's generally a good pitch here, if the sun's out it won't do a great deal but there might be times during the game - twilight or when it's dark - that it might do a little bit more. Take advantage of those times when it does do a bit,” Anderson said.

Till date, Anderson has bagged 104 wickets from 32 Test matches against Australia. He stated that wants to be available for team selection for all the remaining fixtures.

"I came here wanting to be available for five [Tests] and that doesn't change now, I want to be available for the next four," the 39-year-old said. I think the gaps between the next few Tests, it might be a bit easier to get that rest in between and make sure everyone's fresh, but that's something out of my control.I've just got to do my best if I get picked tomorrow,” he said.

The omission of both Anderson and Broad in the Brisbane Test was a surprising move by Joe Root for many. Anderson also mentioned he is in the last few days of his playing career and aims to stay fit, which can see him missing a few games to manage workload.

"All I can do is try and prepare as well as I can and stay fit and the last few years I've certainly been managed a bit more, missing the odd game to try and make sure I stay fresh for a long series," said the 166-Test veteran.So that's something I've got used to I guess over the last few years,” he said.

"All I try to focus on is making sure my bowling is as good as it can be, my fitness is as good as it can be and if the captain wants me to play then I'll be there for him.”

England have also retained Jack Leach in the squad despite his poor performance in the series opener at the Gabba. Leach had returned 1/102 from his 13-over spell in Australia's first innings effort of 425 all-out.