Ashes 2021-22| Expected too much from Ben Stokes in the Brisbane Test, says Joe Root

England captain Joe Root has said that he expected too much from Ben Stokes in the Brisbane Test where England lost by nine wickets. This was the first outing for Stokes since July 26 and he made scores of 5 and 14 in the Test and bowled only 12 overs due to his struggle with a knee injury.

The Ashes commenced from December 8 and hosts won the first fixture at Gabba by nine wickets. Ben Stokes returned to the England squad after a long time as he was recovering from a broken finger and managing his mental health. This was his first competitive outing since July 26. Much was expected of Stokes but he managed scores 5 and 14 in the fixture. Also, in bowling he was able to bowl only 12 overs because of the struggle with knee injury. Stokes has been a pivotal player for England with 4650 runs and 163 wickets.

England captain Joe Root has said that he expected too much from the all-rounder in spite of him playing a competitive fixture after a long time.

"It was a huge ask and I'm probably as guilty as anyone. I expected too much of him.It's because I see him almost as a bit of a superhero,” Root said, reported ESPNcricinfo.

"Look at what he's done in the last few years when he's played; at least once a series, maybe twice a series, he's done something extraordinary which has won us a game on its own. And you do get a little complacent about expecting that.”

"It's easy to forget on a big occasion like that, whether it's because he's not played a huge amount and also what he's had to go through recently as well, I think there was a bit too much on him.”

Root also added that the performance in the first Test will motivate him to give magical performances in the remaining matches.

"But you know the character he is, it'll have motivated him even more now to put in one of those magical performances. Whether that comes this week or further down the series, I know it's going to come” he stated.

England were bundled out for a total of 147 on the first day of the Brisbane Test and then there was catch-up for the team throughout the match as Australia were in a strong position. There is only one instance in 1954-55 under Len Hutton where England came back to win in Australia after losing the first Test. Also, Australia’s 3-2 series win in 1936-37 under Don Bradman is the only campaign where a team recovered after trailing by 2-0. Root has opined that the fixture is not going to be harder than the first day of the Brisbane Test for the team.

"It's not going to get any harder than that first day in Brisbane. Especially for guys who have not experienced what an Ashes series is like in Australia. We know it's not going to get more difficult than that, so in that respect there's no excuses,” he elaborated.

The pace attack of England was not very effective and so they might include at least one of James Anderson and Stuart Broad in Adelaide. Root has said that both of them are world-class performers and should trust their potential.

"I think the only thing I'd probably say - and it sounds ridiculous - is not to try too hard. They've not played the first game but they're world-class performers, they know what they're doing and should trust what they've done for so long. Just go and be Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad if you get your opportunity,” he opined.

Jack Leach leaked 102 runs from 13 overs in the match and was the most expensive bowler. He had no opportunity to build pressure after the low total in the first innings by England and so batsmen started attacking him. Root has shown faith in his spinner saying that Leach will come back strongly.

"As difficult as it was for him, he has had a couple of days to think about it and I'm sure he'll be wanting to get straight back out there. Look at when he bowled: it was the best time to face spin. We only had 150 on the board, so there was not a lot working in his favour. If we'd gone later into the game, we'd have expected him to bowl more,” he said.

"They made a big, bold statement saying they were going to come out and attack him, put him under pressure, and when there is only 150 runs on the board and you're one down, it is easy to go and do that. But that's part and parcel of Test cricket. It is not going to get any harder than that for him. I'm sure he'll come back strongly."

The second Test of the series will be a pink-ball Test and will be played in Adelaide from December 16.