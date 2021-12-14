You don’t ever want a cricket-related death, says Jofra Archer on his blow to Steve Smith during 2019 Ashes

England speedster, Jofra Archer recollected his memories from Ashes 2019, and stated that he feared his fierce bowling to Steve Smith in the Lord’s Test, which could have resulted in the latter’s death. He further added that the game of cricket cannot afford to see another tragedy on the field.

Jofra Archer has been away from all forms of cricket since the England tour of India earlier this year. The right-arm fast bowler sustained an injury on the right elbow, and later he was forced to pull out of the IPL 2021. The right-hander underwent surgery after sustaining the injury and has been out of competitive cricket since August this year due to the recurrence of a stress fracture in his elbow.

The Ashes 2021-2022 had commenced on December 8, and Australia comfortably won the first Test of the five-match series against England. In the series opener, the England cricket team missed a fierce bowler like Jofra Archer to put pressure on the opposition batsmen. Recently, Archer had expressed his disappointment over missing out from the Englan squad for the ongoing Ashes series.

Meanwhile, Archer looked back at his fierce battle with Steve Smith during the 2019 Ashes, when he struck the Australian batsman on his head with a deadly bouncer. Smith, who was close to his third successive hundred in 2019 Ashes, had to leave the field on 80 after the blow to his head resulted in a concussion. The Australian batsman, who returned to the middle, could add only 12 runs to his score as he fell to Chris Woakes on 92 after scoring a six and a four.

Archer referred the incident to the tragic death of Philp Hughes, who died after being hit by a short-pitched delivery from Sean Abbott during a domestic Sheffield Shield fixture in 2014. The England pacer feared that his fierce bowling against Steve Smith in the 2019 Ashes could have resulted in the latter’s death. He further added that the game of cricket cannot afford another death on the field.

"I think in England personally when the ball hits you it can feel a lot worse than it is because sometimes it’s a bit cold and I thought it was that until I actually saw him roll … when he went down and then he rolled on his back, I went ‘oh dear,’ you know.

"I thought it was very serious, but he came out and he batted again. Obviously, you don’t ever want a cricket related death. There was one already and there’s no need for another one. It’s hard enough trying to get the kids to come and play cricket," Archer said while speaking to NewsCorp.

Smith had to sit out for the next fixture at Headingley in 2019 Ashes, but the middle-order batsman scored 774 runs at an impressive average of 110.57 from four tests. Notably, Smith finished the series without getting dismissed off Archer even once.

Archer stated that Smith took up the challenge against him during the 2019 Ashes, but the wicket of the Australian batsman was not meant for him.

"I know they say he’s tough as nails anyway, but I don’t think he would have come out to bat again if he wasn’t. Just his resilience. You are putting yourself out there and risking everything for your team. Honestly, throughout that whole series, I just think his wicket wasn’t for me. There were a few top edges that could have gone to hand. But I just enjoyed the challenge," Archer further said.