U19 WC 2022 | Cooper Connolly picked in Australia squad for second successive World Cup

Australia have named their squad for the tournament and Cooper Connolly has been named in the team for his second World Cup. The squad was finalized based on trial matches at a training camp in Adelaide. Also, NSW fast bowler Jack Nisbett, Tasmania all-rounder Nivethan Radhakrishnan and Queensland allrounder Jackson Sinfield are some of the experienced players in domestic cricket included in the squad. Radhakrishnan is an ambidextrous spinner and was also with Delhi Capitals as a net bowler in the India leg of IPL 2021. Harkirat Bajwa will tour with the team as an underage player and will also be eligible for selection in the 2024 tournament.