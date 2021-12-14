PAK vs WI| WATCH: Mohammad Wasim Jr dismisses Nicholas Pooran with an superb yorker

Chasing the target, West Indies ended up scoring 137 runs and lost the match by 63 runs. In the fourth over of the West Indies innings, Mohammad Wasim Jr bowled a brilliant yorker to Nicholas Pooran to dismiss him on 18. Wasim was the pick of the bowlers as he dismissed four batsmen for 40 runs in his spell. Shai Hope was the highest run-scorer for West Indies with 31 runs from 26 balls.