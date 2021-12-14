 user tracker image
    PAK vs WI| WATCH: Mohammad Wasim Jr dismisses Nicholas Pooran with an superb yorker

    Mohammad Wasim picked four wickets in the first T20I against West Indies

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:44 AM

    Pakistan Pacer Mohammad Wasim Jr bowled an absolutely brilliant yorker to dismiss Nicholas Pooran on 18 runs while defending the target of 201 runs in the first T20I. Wasim was the pick of the bowlers as he picked four wickets for 40 runs and played a crucial role in Pakistan’s 63-run win.

    Pakistan and West Indies locked horns against each other in the first match of the three match T20I series. Pakistan managed a score of 200/6 in the first innings. Mohammad Rizwan scored 78 runs from 52 balls while Haider Ali scored 68 runs from 39 balls. Akeal Hosein bowled brilliantly for the visitors as he picked a single wicket for 19 runs in his spell. 

    Chasing the target, West Indies ended up scoring 137 runs and lost the match by 63 runs. In the fourth over of the West Indies innings, Mohammad Wasim Jr bowled a brilliant yorker to Nicholas Pooran to dismiss him on 18. Wasim was the pick of the bowlers as he dismissed four batsmen for 40 runs in his spell. Shai Hope was the highest run-scorer for West Indies with 31 runs from 26 balls. 

