India to host Afghanistan for three-match ODI series in March 2022

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Monday, December 12 announced their Future Tour Program (FTP) for 2022-23, which includes 37 ODIs, 12 T20Is and three Test matches. During the period, Afghanistan will tour India for three ODIs in March 2022 according to the schedule. Apart from the white-ball series against India, Afghanistan will also play against Netherlands, Zimbabwe, Bangladesh, Australia and Ireland.

According to an official release by ACB, Afghanistan will also be a part of the four major limited-overs ICC events.

"Out of the 52 matches included in Afghanistan's schedule from 2022 to 2023, there will be 37 ODIs, 12 T20Is and 3 tests. Considering the fact that Afghanistan will be playing 7 ODI series in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, as well as will participate in four major limited-overs events such as Asia Cup 2022 (T20 format), ICC T20 World Cup 2022, the Asia Cup 2023 (ODI format) & the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023," the ACB said in an official release.

Also, it is speculated that the ACB top management is in talks with Pakistan Cricket Board to reschedule the postponed three-match ODI series for February-March 2023, which was originally scheduled to be conducted in September 2021. Afghanistan's tour of Pakistan in September was postponed indefinitely due to disruption of flight operations in Kabul, and mental health issues of the players. The Afghanistan Cricket Board are also in talks with other cricketing nations to arrange more bilateral matches for the national team.