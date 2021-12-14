IND vs SA | Virat Kohli to skip three-match ODI series against South Africa - Reports

India are scheduled to tour South Africa for three Tests and as many ODIs, and the BCCI on December 8, announced an 18-member squad for the red-ball series against the Proteas. The governing body also made a shocking announcement that Rohit Sharma will take over the ODI captaincy from Virat Kohli during the upcoming tour of South Africa. The Indian opener has also been appointed as Kohli's deputy in Test cricket, and was expected to begin his vice-captaincy stint during the red-ball series against the Proteas.