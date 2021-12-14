IND vs SA | Decision of Virat Kohli to skip South Africa ODI series substantiates speculation about rift, says Mohammed Azharuddin

After winning the limited-overs and Test series against New Zealand at home, India are scheduled to tour South Africa for three Tests and as many ODIs. The BCCI on December 8 announced an 18-member Test squad for the upcoming South Africa tour, and as a matter of surprise, the selection committee appointed Rohit Sharma as the ODI captain of Team India. The Indian opener was also named as the deputy of Virat Kohli in the longest format of the game.