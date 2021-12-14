IND vs SA | Decision of Virat Kohli to skip South Africa ODI series substantiates speculation about rift, says Mohammed Azharuddin

Today at 4:45 PM
Former Indian cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin has said that the decision of Virat Kohli to skip the South Africa ODI series will substantiate speculation about the rift between him and Rohit Sharma. According to several reports, Kohli is set to miss the ODI series to spend time with his family.
After winning the limited-overs and Test series against New Zealand at home, India are scheduled to tour South Africa for three Tests and as many ODIs. The BCCI on December 8 announced an 18-member Test squad for the upcoming South Africa tour, and as a matter of surprise, the selection committee appointed Rohit Sharma as the ODI captain of Team India. The Indian opener was also named as the deputy of Virat Kohli in the longest format of the game.
However, as a major blow to India's hopes, Rohit Sharma sustained an injury during the practice session in India, and was eventually ruled out of the red-ball series against the Proteas. Meanwhile, in a recent development, several reports suggested that Virat Kohli is set to miss the ODI series against South Africa to spend time with his family after the conclusion of the Test series.
According to a report in Times of India, Virat Kohli is taking time off from the ODI series against Proteas to celebrate his daughter Vamika's first birthday. There are also some speculations that there is a rift between Kohli and Rohit after the captaincy change in Team India.
Meanwhile, former India cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin has questioned the timing of Kohli’s decision to take a break from the game. He tweeted that the move will substantiate the speculation about the rift.
Virat Kohli has informed that he's not available for the ODI series & Rohit Sharma is unavailable fr d upcoming test. There is no harm in takin a break but d timing has to be better. This just substantiates speculation abt d rift. Neither wil be giving up d other form of cricket.— Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) December 14, 2021
India will play the Test series from December 26 - January 15 while the ODI series will be played from January 19 - January 23.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.