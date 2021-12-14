Ashes 2021-22 | We have got some big decisions to make regarding team combination, says Joe Root

Ahead of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide, Joe Root has stated that England will have to make some big decisions regarding the team combination. The England Test captain also backed Rory Burns and Jack Leach to bounce back after their disappointing performance in the first Test at the Gabba.

England were comprehensively defeated by nine wickets within four days in the first Ashes Test in Brisbane, which concluded on Saturday, December 11. The visitors could only manage 147 after having opted to bat, and Australia responded with 425 to take a massive 278-run first-innings lead.

However, in the second innings, England batsmen, Joe Root (89) and Dawid Malan (82) outplayed the Australian bowlers on Day 3, and the duo stitched up a 162-run stand for the third wicket. Root and Malan, who looked in great form on Day 3 failed to continue their good run and departed early on the fourth day of the Gabba Test. The visitors were bowled out for 297 in the second innings with a lead of 20 runs. The hosts won the first fixture with nine wickets in hand, and took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

After the toss, England’s team combination without pacers James Anderson and Stuart Broad was widely criticized on social media, and it also opened doors for fuming debates among fans and experts. Jack Leach, who was named in the playing XI, leaked 102 runs in his 13 overs for the sole wicket of Marnus Labuschagne in the first innings.

Meanwhile, England captain Joe Root stated that the team will have to make some big decisions ahead of the second Test. Root also backed Jack saying that the spinner will make a comeback in the series, and will create an impact.

"We've obviously got some big decisions to make," Root told reporters in Adelaide.

"I'm sure he'll want to respond and he'll want to get back into the series and have an impact," the England skipper said.

"Some of the grounds that we will be going to from this point onwards should offer a lot more for him and bring spin into it as well."

Root also batted for Roy Bunrs, who fell to Mitchell Starc in the very first ball of the series in the Brisbane Test, and dropped a crucial chance to dismiss David Warner. Root stated that Burns has a strong character and will retain his momentum in the second Test match.

"Rory is a very strong character, you can't doubt that side of his game. He'll come back in and want a response and want to put some big scores on the board," said Root.

The second Ashes Test is scheduled to begin on December 16 in Adelaide.