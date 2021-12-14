Ashes 2021-22 | Stuart Broad will be challenging with pink ball in Adelaide, says Travis Head

Ahead of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide, Travis Head has said that facing Stuart Broad with the pink ball will be a tough challenge for the Australian batsmen. He further added that Broad will be excited about the day-night Test, but Australia are confident of taking a 2-0 lead in the series.

Ashes 2021-22 commenced on December 8 and Australia made a fine start to the series, as they claimed a resounding nine-wicket victory against England in the series opener at the Gabba. Heading to the second Ashes Test, the hosts will look forward to continuing their good run in the coveted Ashes series by clinching victory in the Adelaide Test. Whereas, England will be eyeing to claim their first victory in the five-match series, and restrict Australia from taking a 2-0 lead in the Ashes 2021-2022.

England missed the services of two senior seamers, Stuart Broad and James Anderson in the first fixture, and the pace bowling unit of the visitors was not very effective. Stuart Broad is likely to make his return to the squad for the Adelaide Test, which is scheduled to begin on December 16.

Broad’s around the wicket attack to Australia left-handers was quite effective in the Ashes 2019, and the England pacer will be looking forward to repeating his exploits, which helped him to scalp the wicket of the opposition batsmen in the past. Broad dismissed David Warner seven times in the Ashes series with his brilliant line of attack. Also, Marcus Harris and Travis Head fell three times to the speedster on the same line.

Australia's left-hand batsman, Travis Head, struck a crucial 152 runs for his side in the first innings of the Gabba Test, and will look forward to continuing his good run from the series opener. Head has stated that Stuart Broad with the pink ball will be challenging to face in the day-night match in Adelaide. However, Head asserted that he has done his homework against the England pacer.

"Not just on [facing] Broady, but generally batting [from] around the wicket - we looked at some stuff; personally I've worked really hard on around the wicket, we got found out a bit in England, personally, and maybe as a team. Over the last six months, I've gone away and worked really hard at that, how I line the ball up and where I try to play it.” Head told ESPNcricinfo.

"You do your homework on Broady - he's a fantastic bowler, he'll be challenging here with the pink ball, but you've got other blokes who are similar," Head said.

Broad scalped 23 wickets in the Ashes 2019 and was the second-highest wicket-taker in the series. His performance against left-handers was quite effective. Head has stated that the team is used to the conditions and it will benefit them.

"Haven't played [against Anderson]… Broad was tough in the Ashes, he was fantastic against the left-handers and probably got the upper hand," Head said. "The conditions here, we are used to them, and if we can put the bowlers out there for an extended period of time, [we can] put them under pressure,” he opined.

The Adelaide Test will be a day-night Test with the pink ball and pace bowlers might get more assistance in the second fixture. Head stated that Broad will be excited for the pink-ball Test as it provides an opportunity to swing the ball, but the team is confident of taking a 2-0 lead by winning the Adelaide Test.

"No doubt he [Broad] will be coming in excited about the Test and the pink ball. It does give the opportunity to swing it and he has had success against left-handers so he'll be confident. But we've come off a fantastic Test and everyone in this team is in fantastic form, so it's exciting,” he said.

Head played a brilliant knock of 152 runs off 148 balls in Brisbane, and his aggressive intent swung the game in favour of Australia. Speaking on his preparation for the Adelaide Test, Head said that if the situation demands he will attack the opposition.

"If the opportunities present itself, I'm going to try and take it, if it doesn't then I feel like my technique is in a great space to go the opposite way," he said. "It's one innings, hopefully one innings that can kick start a nice little journey in the Ashes. It can hopefully show people I have got the talent to do it. I don't want to be someone who doesn't contribute over the next four Tests,” Head added.