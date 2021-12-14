Ashes 2021-22 | Can manage knee issue during Ashes series, says Ben Stokes

Ahead of the second Ashes Test against Australia in Adelaide, Ben Stokes has stated that he can manage his knee issues during the five-match series. The England all-rounder was seen struggling throughout the first Test at Gabba after his injury, and bowled only 12 overs in the first innings.

Ashes 2021-22 started with the Gabba Test on Wednesday, and Australia handed a resounding nine-wicket defeat to England in the series opener. England’s team selection for the first Test in Brisbane was widely criticized on social media after the management decided to bench James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

However, the visitors were confident that their pace unit that comprises Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, and Ben Stokes would make an impact against Australia in the opening fixture of the five-match series. But, England suffered a major blow as Stokes sustained a knee injury during the first innings, and the all-rounder could bowl only 12 wicketless overs. The left-hander failed to score with the bat too, as he could manage only five and 14 against Australia in Brisbane.

After the match, England bowling coach Jon Lewis had stated that Stokes hurt himself in the field, and the medical team is monitoring his progress.

Notably, Ben Stokes had opted out of the game for an indefinite period to focus on his mental well-being and to nurse an injured finger, and played his first match after returning to competitive cricket.

Meanwhile, Ben Stokes stated that he is confident of featuring in the remaining fixtures in the five-match series. The England all-rounder further added that he can manage the knee issue during the Ashes series.

"Having a long break is going to show itself, but there are no excuses," Stokes wrote in his column for The Mirror.

"I didn't do anything whatsoever except take a catch and bowl a few no balls so the one positive is I probably can't get much worse.

"People will have seen me rubbing my knee from time to time when I was in the field, but rest assured I'm fine. It's an old injury that flares up every now and again, but I know how to manage it.

"It just gets a little bit uncomfortable ... in and around my cartilage, but it just looks worse than it is by the way I try and get off it as soon as I can,” he added.

Speaking on Ben Stokes’ availability for the remaining fixtures, Joe Root backed the all-rounder to contribute more to England in the ongoing Ashes series.

"Obviously, he had a bit of a jarring of his knee ... so hopefully it's just something he's shaken off now and you can see him back at full intensity and it gives us all options on the table," Root said.

The second Ashes Test is scheduled to begin on December 16 in Adelaide.