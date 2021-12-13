Reports| Rohit Sharma to miss three match Test series against South Africa

Today at 6:49 PM
According to a report by Cricbuzz, India opener Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the three-match Test series against South Africa due to injury. It is reported that Rohit suffered an injury during practice sessions at Bandra Kurla Complex and Priyank Panchal will replace him in the Test squad.
India are scheduled to play a three match Test series against South Africa from December 26. Team India will be touring the country in the hope of scripting a historic victory. However, the team’s campaign might suffer blow ahead of the series as according to a report by Cricbuzz, it is understood that Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the series against South Africa due to an injury he suffered during practice sessions. The injury is quite serious in nature and his participation in the ODI series can also be uncertain.
The team is scheduled to leave for South Africa on December 16. Also, Priyank Panchal will replace Rohit in the series. Rohit has been the highest run-getter in Tests in 2021 for the team. He has scored 1642 runs in 16 Tests at an average of 58.48 since being promoted in the batting order against South Africa in 2019. He has been also named as the vice-captain of the side and it will be interesting to see who will fill that post.
Priyank Panchal was the reserve opener in the Test series against England earlier this year. He has 7011 runs in 100 first-class matches at an average of 45.52.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.