Reports| Rohit Sharma to miss three match Test series against South Africa

India are scheduled to play a three match Test series against South Africa from December 26. Team India will be touring the country in the hope of scripting a historic victory. However, the team’s campaign might suffer blow ahead of the series as according to a report by Cricbuzz, it is understood that Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the series against South Africa due to an injury he suffered during practice sessions. The injury is quite serious in nature and his participation in the ODI series can also be uncertain.