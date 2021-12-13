Reports | Quinton de Kock to miss part of India Test series, expected to take paternity leave

South Africa might face a problem going into the last two fixtures of the Test series. According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, Quinton de Kock might miss the last two Test matches of the series against India as he awaits the birth of his first child in early January. South Africa’s selection convenor Victor Mpitsang has confirmed to ESPNcricinfo that he expects De Kock to miss the last Test. If the wicketkeeper-batsman does leave a bio-secure environment during the second Test, it is highly unlikely that he will return to the bubble in time for the third Test. De Kock has scored 3245 runs in 54 Tests with an average of 39.09 for South Africa and they might miss his services majorly.