Reports | Quinton de Kock to miss part of India Test series, expected to take paternity leave

According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, Quniton de Kock might miss the second and third Test fixtures against India at home as his wife is expected to give birth in early January. South Africa selection convenor Victor Mpitsang has already confirmed that he expects de Kock to miss the last Test.
South Africa are scheduled to play three Tests and three ODIs against India starting from December 26. The first Test will begin in Centurion while the second Test will commence on January 3 in Johannesburg. The third and final Test of the series will be played from January 11 in Cape Town.
Kyle Verreynne and Ryan Rickelton are looked upon as potential replacement for De Kock. Verreynne managed 39 runs in three innings during his debut series against West Indies earlier this year. Rickelton is yet to make his international debut but his domestic form was quite good this season. He has scored two centuries in the last three matches for Lions and has led them to the top of the points table.
