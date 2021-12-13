 user tracker image
    Naveen-ul-Haq returned 3/27 from 3.5 overs and took a stunning catch in Colombo Stars' win

    LPL 2021 | Twitter reacts as Naveen-ul-Haq takes a stunning boundary catch to dismiss Dhananjaya Lakshan

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:43 PM

    Naveen-ul-Haq pulled off a brilliant catch at wide long-on to dismiss Dhananjaya Lakshan for 6 off a Ravi Rampaul delivery in an LPL 2021 fixture between Colombo Stars and Galle Gladiators at the R.Premadasa Stadium on Sunday, December 12. Naveen bagged 3/27 in Stars' comprehensive 41-run win.

    The Lanka Premier League 2021 kicked off on December 5 and the competition has already produced some fine cricketing moments. Colombo Stars and Galle Gladiators faced in the 13th match of the tournament on Sunday, December 12, and the contest was reduced to 18 overs.

    Batting first, Stars posted a score of 162/7, thanks to Angelo Mathews' 73 off 57 which included eight fours and three sixes. Chasing the target of 163 in 18 overs, the Gladiators were bundled out for 121. Kusal Mendis was the lone warrior for the team scoring 64 off 39 balls. Colombo Stars won by 41 runs and are now placed at the fourth position in the points table. 

    A major highlight came in the 16th over of the Gladiators innings, with lower-order batters Dhananjaya Lakshan and Noor Ahmed at the crease. Lakshan tried to clear the ropes off a Ravi Rampaul delivery with a wild hoick across the line and seemed to have made decent contact. However, Naveen-ul-Haq sprinted across and took a sensational catch at the boundary line to send Lakshan back to the pavilion for 6. Naveen timed his jump perfectly, but the momentum of the shot was taking him over the rope. He threw the ball in the air before crossing the boundary line and came back into the field of play to complete the catch. The Afghanistan quick also bagged 3/27 from his 3.5 overs.

