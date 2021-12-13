LPL 2021 | Twitter reacts as Naveen-ul-Haq takes a stunning boundary catch to dismiss Dhananjaya Lakshan

Today at 4:43 PM
Naveen-ul-Haq pulled off a brilliant catch at wide long-on to dismiss Dhananjaya Lakshan for 6 off a Ravi Rampaul delivery in an LPL 2021 fixture between Colombo Stars and Galle Gladiators at the R.Premadasa Stadium on Sunday, December 12. Naveen bagged 3/27 in Stars' comprehensive 41-run win.
The Lanka Premier League 2021 kicked off on December 5 and the competition has already produced some fine cricketing moments. Colombo Stars and Galle Gladiators faced in the 13th match of the tournament on Sunday, December 12, and the contest was reduced to 18 overs.
Batting first, Stars posted a score of 162/7, thanks to Angelo Mathews' 73 off 57 which included eight fours and three sixes. Chasing the target of 163 in 18 overs, the Gladiators were bundled out for 121. Kusal Mendis was the lone warrior for the team scoring 64 off 39 balls. Colombo Stars won by 41 runs and are now placed at the fourth position in the points table.
A major highlight came in the 16th over of the Gladiators innings, with lower-order batters Dhananjaya Lakshan and Noor Ahmed at the crease. Lakshan tried to clear the ropes off a Ravi Rampaul delivery with a wild hoick across the line and seemed to have made decent contact. However, Naveen-ul-Haq sprinted across and took a sensational catch at the boundary line to send Lakshan back to the pavilion for 6. Naveen timed his jump perfectly, but the momentum of the shot was taking him over the rope. He threw the ball in the air before crossing the boundary line and came back into the field of play to complete the catch. The Afghanistan quick also bagged 3/27 from his 3.5 overs.
Watch this
Fans are loving it
Congratulation naveenulhaq....— Ahmad Sher (@Ahmadsherrohani) December 13, 2021
Went full acrobatic for this one
Some outstanding catching on display @LPLT20. To name few.. #LPL2021— Pavan Karunarathne (@pavan_118) December 12, 2021
Nuwanindu Fernando
Isuru Udana
Naveen ul Haq
Truly
an outstanding catch by Naveen ul haq— jennifer (@jennife74834570) December 13, 2021
Indeed
Such a deliciously delightful effort from Naveen Ul Haq 🔥🔥— jennifer (@jennife74834570) December 13, 2021
HAHA!
When Naveen ul Haq sees— 𝓕𝓪𝓱𝓪𝓭 𝓴𝓱𝓲𝓵𝓳𝓲❤️🇵🇰 (@FahadKhilji02) December 13, 2021
Lala in dressing room: #PSL2022 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/sUrC6GjRTh
Agree??
Naveen ul haq mixes it up well.— delhicapitalsfanclub (@pantiyerfc) December 12, 2021
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.