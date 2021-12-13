LPL 2021 | Twitter reacts as Naveen-ul-Haq takes a stunning boundary catch to dismiss Dhananjaya Lakshan

A major highlight came in the 16th over of the Gladiators innings, with lower-order batters Dhananjaya Lakshan and Noor Ahmed at the crease. Lakshan tried to clear the ropes off a Ravi Rampaul delivery with a wild hoick across the line and seemed to have made decent contact. However, Naveen-ul-Haq sprinted across and took a sensational catch at the boundary line to send Lakshan back to the pavilion for 6. Naveen timed his jump perfectly, but the momentum of the shot was taking him over the rope. He threw the ball in the air before crossing the boundary line and came back into the field of play to complete the catch. The Afghanistan quick also bagged 3/27 from his 3.5 overs.