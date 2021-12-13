Faisal Hasnain appointed PCB CEO for three years

Former ICC Chief Finance Officer Faisal Hasnain has been named as the new Pakistan Cricket Board(PCB) CEO for three years. Hasnain has a experience of working with ICC as CFO in two stints and was actively involved in sale of governing body’s commercial rights for 2007-2015 and 2016-2023 cycles.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Faisal Hasnain as its new CEO as the post was vacant after Wasim Khan resigned from the position in September - four months before his contract ended. This is the first major appointment by PCB chairman Ramiz Raja since he started his stint. Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis had left their positions after Raja’s appointment on the post.

Hasnain was with Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) as managing director until 2018. His role with ZC was to solve their financial crisis by refinancing their debts and getting approval of the financial support by the ICC. He also managed to secure hosting rights for the 2019 World Cup Qualifiers during his tenure at ZC. PCB chief Ramiz Raja said that Faisal will be a perfect fit for the position with his vast experience and knowledge.

"I am delighted to confirm the appointment of Faisal Hasnain as the PCB's Chief Executive and welcome him to Pakistan cricket family," Raja said in a statement.

"Faisal is a familiar figure in world cricket and is highly regarded, respected and trusted for his excellence in corporate governance, financial management and commercial acumen.

“With the plans I have for the PCB, Faisal will be a perfect fit as he can utilise his vast experience and knowledge to help us achieve our commercial and financial objectives of making Pakistan cricket bigger and stronger.”

Faisal has also worked with ICC as CFO in two stints in the 2002-2008 and 2010-2017 cycles. He has been actively involved in improving ICC’s financial health and played a important part in sales of the ICC commercial rights cycles from 2007-2015 and 2016-2023. Reflecting on his appointment, Faisal said that he feels honoured and privileged with the opportunity.

"I feel honoured and privileged to have been awarded with this once in a lifetime opportunity to serve Pakistan cricket and thank the PCB Chairman and the Board of Governors for having the confidence in my capabilities," he said.

"I am fully committed to playing my part in delivering the PCB Chairman's vision for Pakistan cricket, fulfilling the expectations and dreams of millions of passionate Pakistan cricket fans and strengthening the relationships with our existing commercial partners, the ICC and other Cricket Boards and developing new partnerships as we move forward.”

"These are highly exciting times in Pakistan cricket and I look forward to working very closely with my colleagues at the PCB so that we can collectively further enhance the image, reputation and profile of this great institution."