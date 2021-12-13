Ashes 2021-22 | Josh Hazlewood rule out of second Test with side strain

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide, due to the side strain he sustained during the series opener in Brisbane. The right-arm quick could bowl just 14 overs in the second innings of the first Test, which Australia won by nine wickets.

Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the pink-ball Test in Adelaide with a side injury he picked up during the Gabba Test. He has returned to Sydney, and the decision on his fitness for the third Test will be made in due course. "Hazlewood returned to Sydney yesterday afternoon for further assessment and rehabilitation with a decision on his fitness for the Boxing Day Test to be made in due course," said Cricket Australia in a media release. Hazlewood has bagged 32 wickets at 19.90 in seven day-night Tests till date. In his last pink-ball Test, against India at the Adelaide Oval last year, he bagged a five-for in India’s infamous second innings effort of 36 all-out, which set up Australia’s easy win. Western Australia’s Jhye Richardson and Queenslander Michael Neser are the frontrunners to replace Hazlewood in Australia’s XI. Richardson, who played each of his two Tests back in 2019, has been in prime form of late, having bagged 23 wickets at 13.43 in the Sheffield Shield. Meanwhile, uncapped Neser returned 5/29 and 2/36 in his most recent outing against England Lions. The second Test in Adelaide will begin on Thursday, December 16, with Australia leading the five-match series 1-0 after their dominant win in Brisbane. Follow us on Facebook here Stay connected with us on Twitter here Like and share our Instagram page here