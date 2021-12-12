WATCH | Venkatesh Iyer celebrates century in Rajnikanth style

Today at 8:01 PM
While superstar Rajnikanth celebrates his 71st birthday today, he received a great tribute from his ardent fan and Indian cricketer, Venkatesh Iyer. The left-hand batsman smashed 151 runs off 113 balls against Chandigarh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and celebrated his century in Rajnikanth style.
Venkatesh Iyer smashed an exuberant 151 off 113 balls against Chandigarh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Sunday, his second in the ongoing tournament. His blistering knock included eight fours and 10 sixes, which guided Madhya Pradesh to set a total of 331/9.
Iyer walked out to bat when the Madhya Pradesh scorecard read 56/4, and he along with skipper Aditya Shrivastava stitched up a 122-run stand for the fifth wicket and guided their side to a huge total. The Indian star all-rounder has so far amassed 348 runs from four innings in the ongoing season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
However, Iyer caught the attention of fans on social media with his celebration after hitting the hundred against Chandigarh. After scoring his second century in the tournament, Iyer celebrated the moment by looking towards his teammates and gestured Rajnikant’s unique style of wearing specs. Notably, the Tamil actor celebrates his 71st birthday today.
The video of Iyer celebrating the century was shared by BCCI and his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders.
1⃣0⃣0⃣ up & going strong! 💪 💪@ivenkyiyer2512 continues his superb run of form. 👏 👏 #MPvUTCA #VijayHazareTrophy pic.twitter.com/iiow2ATC2n— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 12, 2021
Our Sunday couldn't get any better! 😍— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) December 12, 2021
Can you decode @ivenkyiyer2512's celebration? 🤔#VijayHazareTrophy #MPvUTCA #KKR #AmiKKR #CricketTwitterpic.twitter.com/7wpLMKEJ44
Iyer made his India debut during the three-match T20I series against New Zealand in November.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.