Indian cricket is in safe hands with Rohit Sharma being named white-ball captain, says Gautam Gambhir

After Rohit Sharma was named as the ODI captain, Gautam Gambhir has stated that Indian cricket is in safe hands with the 34-year-old being named the white-ball skipper. Gambhir also pointed out that Rohit has won five IPL titles, and he must be doing something right compared to the other captains.

Rohit Sharma has replaced Virat Kohli as India's ODI captain, and the opening batsman will now lead the national side across the two white-ball formats. Earlier, Rohit was appointed as the T20I captain after Kohli relinquished the leadership role in the shortest format of the game with the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2021. However, after stepping down as India T20I captain, the 33-year-old had expressed his desire to continue leading the national side in ODI and Test cricket.

Soon after BCCI made the announcement on December 8, fans and cricket experts expressed their opinions over the decision of the governing body to replace Kohli as the ODI captain. It was revealed that the selection committee decided against having different captains for the two white-ball formats.

Reacting to Rohit’s appointment, Gautam Gambhir heaped praise on the Indian opener saying that the Indian cricket is in safe hands, especially in white-ball cricket. The former Indian cricketer further added that it is good for Indian cricket to have separate captains for red-ball and white-ball cricket.

"I think it's good for Indian cricket that now we have got two captains, one in red-ball cricket and one in white-ball cricket, so Rohit will get enough time to groom white-ball cricket - whether it is the T20 format or ODI format," Gambhir said on Star Sports.

"I feel Rohit Sharma as a leader will definitely do really well for Indian cricket. Plus Indian cricket is in very safe hands, especially in white-ball cricket," he added.

Gambhir further pointed out that Rohit has won five IPL titles as a skipper, and that he must be doing something right as compared to other captains. The former Indian opener further praised Rohit’s calmness saying that the 34-year-old’s chilled-out character will keep things very relaxed for India.

“At the same time, his calmness and sometimes his laidback attitude as well, keeping things very relaxed. At the same time, not pushing players too hard, and he himself is a very chilled-out character, which actually helps the entire squad,” Gambhir said.

Rohit Sharma will begin his ODI captaincy stint during the upcoming India tour of South Africa, when the Men in Blue take on the Proteas in a three-match series beginning from January 19.