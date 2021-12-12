Cottrell, Chase, Mayers test positive for Covid-19 in Karachi

Left arm-quick Sheldon Cottrell, all-rounders Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers and a non-coaching member from the contingent returned positive results in the covid-19 tests conducted upon arrival in Karachi on December 9. The members will undergo self-isolation, and the trio will be unavailable for the three-match T20I series beginning Monday.

Cricket West Indies confirmed that the entire tour, which also features three ODIs, with all games to be played in Karachi, will go ahead as planned.

"Our arrival testing protocols in Pakistan have confirmed four Covid-19 positives," Johnny Grave, CEO of CWI, said. "These were confirmed whilst the players and staff were still in room isolation, so despite this significant setback to our preparation plans, we are confident that the tour can continue as everyone else returned negative PCRs prior to their arrival into Pakistan and two negative PCRs since they have been in Karachi.

"The risk of COVID-19 infection is impossible to remove completely from a cricket tour, in spite of the fact that many of our players have been living in bio-secure bubbles almost continuously since before the CPL. This unusual loss of three players from our squad will seriously impact our team preparations, but the rest of the squad are in good spirits and will begin training today ahead of our first game on Monday."