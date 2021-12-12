BBL 11 | VIDEO:  Andre Russell gets lucky as zing bails don’t come off after Tanveer Sangha delivery hits stumps

The incident occurred on the last ball of the 15th over of Stars’ 152-run chase, after Andre Russell had tonked Tanveer Sangha for a 102-metre six off the previous ball. Sangha went full and Russell attempted a wild slog, only to get a thick inside edge onto his boots and see the ball ricochet towards the stumps. The ball hit the sticks but the heavy zing bails didn’t come off to give the batter a reprieve.