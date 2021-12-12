Ashes 2021-22 | Reports: David Warner, Josh Hazlewood doubtful for Adelaide Test with injury concerns

The coveted Ashes series began on December 8, and Australia thrashed England by nine wickets in the first Test of the five-match series. For Australia, Travis Head starred with the bat as he scored 152 runs in the first innings, and helped the hosts to set a huge total against England. The pace attack led by Australia captain Pat Cummins outplayed the England batsmen as the seamers scalped 16 wickets in the first Ashes Test, while Nathan Lyon bagged four in the second innings and crossed the 400 Test wicket mark in the process.