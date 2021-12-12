Ashes 2021-22 | Reports: David Warner, Josh Hazlewood doubtful for Adelaide Test with injury concerns

Today at 7:16 PM
According to reports, Josh Hazlewood will miss the second Ashes Test in Adelaide after he sustained a side strain during the series opener at The Gabba. Jhye Richardson is the frontrunner to replace Hazlewood for the pink-ball game, which is scheduled to begin on December 16.
The coveted Ashes series began on December 8, and Australia thrashed England by nine wickets in the first Test of the five-match series. For Australia, Travis Head starred with the bat as he scored 152 runs in the first innings, and helped the hosts to set a huge total against England. The pace attack led by Australia captain Pat Cummins outplayed the England batsmen as the seamers scalped 16 wickets in the first Ashes Test, while Nathan Lyon bagged four in the second innings and crossed the 400 Test wicket mark in the process.
However, after the match, there were speculations around the availability of Josh Hazlewood for the second Test match in Adelaide, as he walked back to the pavilion after delivering just eight overs on Day 4. Overall in the second innings, the pacer bowled only 14 overs.
The Australian speedster scalped three wickets in the first Test. Cummins had stated that his fellow bowler was in pain after bowling a few overs on Day 4 during England's second batting innings.
Meanwhile, as per a report in Foxsports.com.au, Hazlewood will miss the second Ashes Test in Adelaide due to a side strain. According to reports, the speedster was seen in a casual dress while taking a flight back to Sydney. The report further mentioned that David Warner, who hurt his ribs while batting in the first innings of the Gabba Test, will also miss the second fixture in the five-match series.
Jhye Richardson, who played his debut Test against Sri Lanka in early 2019, is likely to replace Hazlewood for the day-night Test.
Hazlewood has scalped 215 wickets from 56 Tests for Australia to date, including nine five-wicket hauls.
