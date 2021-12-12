Ashes 2021-22 | Disappointed not to play in Brisbane, but not surprised, says Stuart Broad

After being excluded from the playing XI for the first Ashes Test at Gabba, Stuart Broad has stated that he was disappointed not to play the series opener despite being fit. Broad further added that he was not surprised with the benching, and understood the need to stay fit for the matches ahead.

The first Ashes Test between Australia and England began on December 8, and the hosts handed a harrowing nine-wicket defeat to Joe Root-led side. After the toss ahead of the first Ashes Test, England’s team selection was widely criticized on social media after the management decided to bench James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

The pace-bowling duo was seen carrying drinks during England’s second innings when Joe Root and Dawid Malan was batting on Day 3. After England's defeat, the cricketing world did not stop the discussion regarding the exclusion of Anderson and Broad from the playing XI.

Meanwhile, Stuart Broad has stated that he was disappointed not to play the first Ashes Test in Brisbane despite being fit. The England pacer further added that the selection process is not in the hands of the players, and the choices are made based on the balance of the team.

"Over the past 12 months, Anderson and I tried to ensure we were as fit as could be in the current COVID climate, ready to go and available for all five Tests in Australia. I think we ticked that box," Broad wrote in his Daily Mail column.

"But England selection isn't in the hands of players. It's in those of people who have to make choices based on conditions and the balance of the team and our job now, with four matches to go, is to be ready for the next of the series in Adelaide.

"... I've been left out on numerous occasions and sometimes it comes as a real surprise. This was less of a surprise, maybe because I wasn't in the team for the previous series against India due to a calf injury," Broad added.

The 35-year-old further added that he could have contributed well with the ball against Australia at The Gabba.

"Of course, I was disappointed not to play but I realise this series is a marathon and not a sprint," Broad said.

"Never have five Test matches been as bunched up as this and it will be exhausting, so realistically I don't think any seamer will play all five.

"Do I want to be on the field at Hobart in the fifth Test with the opportunity to do something special? Of course. And if I'm not needed before then, we will have done bloody well,” Broad added.

The second Ashes Test is scheduled to begin on December 16 in Adelaide