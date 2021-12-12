Ashes 2021-22 | Can’t see why England left both James Anderson and Stuart Broad out in Brisbane, says Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting was rather surprised and amazed by the exclusion of experienced fast-bowling pair of James Anderson and Stuart Broad from England’s XI in the Ashes 2021-22 opener in Brisbane. Ponting further warned the visitors of a series whitewash, if they fail to win the second Test in Adelaide.

England were comprehensively beaten by nine wickets within four days in the first Ashes Test in Brisbane, which concluded on Saturday, December 11. The visitors could only manage 147 after having opted to bat, and Australia responded with 425 to take a massive 278-run first-innings lead.

Joe Root (82) and Dawid Malan (89) somewhat revived hopes of a comeback, but a dramatic collapse on fourth morning saw England bundle out for 297 in the second innings, setting Australia a 20-run target, which was achieved with nine wickets remaining.

England’s team selection for the first Test has been calling for major debates. James Anderson was excluded from the initial 12-member squad, citing workload management. Stuart Broad, who was named in the first 12, was overlooked from the final XI.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting was staggered at the pair’s non-selection.

"I can't see why they would have left them (Broad and Anderson) out if they weren't just getting them prepped and ready for Adelaide," Ponting told cricket.com.au.

"I'm still staggered to this point now. If Stuart Broad and James Anderson are not better bowlers in Australia than Chris Woakes, then I'm not here. One of those two had to play.

"It might be that they're only going to play one of Broad or Anderson in Adelaide. A lot of it might just depend on how Stokes pulls up between now and the start of the Adelaide game."

Ponting further added that England need a quick turnaround if they are to compete in the series, stating that another loss in Adelaide could well set them on course of a series whitewash.

"The conditions are only going to get better for Australia," Ponting said. "Those conditions (in Brisbane) were very English-like. There was more pace and bounce but as far as their bowling is concerned, they're probably not going to get that much movement anywhere else for the entire series.

"We saw them bowl really well on the last tour in Adelaide under lights where everything just fell perfectly into place – Australia had to bat for a session, the lights were on, brand new ball, clear night.

"We've also been to Adelaide at other times when the pink ball has done nothing, whether it's a new ball or not.

“If they don't win in Adelaide then there could be shades of '06-07."

The second Test in Adelaide is scheduled to begin on Thursday, December 16.