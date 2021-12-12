‘A good team does not have too many leaders’ – Sourav Ganguly on Rohit Sharma’s appointment as ODI captain

Sourav Ganguly opened up about Rohit Sharma’s appointment as India’s full-time white-ball captain, saying that the team didn’t need different leaders for the two limited-overs formats. The BCCI President also revealed that he had requested Virat Kohli not to give up T20I captaincy.

Rohit Sharma was officially appointed as India’s full-time ODI captain and Test vice-captain last week, having already taken over the role in the T20I format last month. The decision and its timing did come as a surprise to many, and Sourav Ganguly, the BCCI President opened up on the call.

“A good team does not have too many leaders. That’s probably the reason and that’s what it is,” the former India captain told News18.

Ganguly also revealed that he’d requested Virat Kohli not to step down as T20I captain, but respected the decision which was taken keeping the workload management in mind. Kohli had decided to step down from the role after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2021, while also quitting RCB captaincy.

“It’s like I said… I personally requested him (Kohli) not to give up T20 captaincy,” he said. Obviously, he felt the workload. Which is fine, he has been a great cricketer, he has been very intense with his cricket. He has captained for a long period of time and these things happen. Because I have captained for a long period of time; therefore, I know.

“Also, they wanted only one white-ball captain. And that’s why this decision. I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future. But as I said, it’s a good team and it has some fantastic players and I hope they will turn it around.”

Ganguly backed Rohit to take India to great heights, and remarked that the 34-year-old has had success in big tournaments, citing his IPL record and India’s Asia Cup 2018 win without Kohli.

“Of course. That’s why the selectors have backed him (on whether he is hopeful of Rohit leading the squad successfully). He will find a way to do well and I hope he does,” Ganguly said.

“His record in the IPL (for Mumbai Indians) is phenomenal… winning five titles. He captained India in Asia Cup a couple of years ago which India won as well, and India won without Kohli. To win a title without him spoke volumes of that team’s strength. So he has had success in big tournaments. He has a good team. So hopefully they can all turn it around.”

Ganguly marked India as contenders to win major ICC tournaments in the upcoming decade, despite having failed to do so since the 2013 Champions Trophy in England.

“From 2022 to 2031, there will be a world championship every year and India will be a contender,” he said. “I have always believed they can win. They had a semi-final loss in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. In 2021, they lost in the group stage itself (T20 World Cup). But like any other Indian cricket fan, I believe India will win some of those tournaments. However, they can’t win everything.”

India will play a three-match Test series in South Africa, beginning December 26 in Centurion, followed by as many ODIs.