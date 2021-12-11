Split captaincy can work for both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, says Dilip Vengsarkar

Today at 7:20 PM
Former Team India selector, Dilip Vengsarkar has stated that split captaincy can work well for both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Vengsarkar further added handing over white-ball captaincy to Rohit can help Kohli to focus more on Test cricket, which he feels is the ultimate form of cricket.
The BCCI on Wednesday, December 8, appointed Rohit Sharma as the new ODI captain of the Indian team, and will take over the reins from Virat Kohli during the South Africa tour. Earlier, Kohli had stepped down from the T20I captaincy role after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2021. However, the 33-year-old had expressed his desire to continue leading India in ODIs and Test cricket.
Soon after the BCCI made the announcement, it opened doors for fuming debates among fans and experts. Meanwhile, Dilip Vengsarkar stated that split captaincy can work well for both Virat Kohli and Rohit going forward. The former Team India selector further added that there will be no issue of having two power centres in the Indian dressing room.
"I feel there will be no issue of having two power centres in the Indian dressing room. These are professional players after all and they will get on with the job at hand. As we see in England, Joe Root and Eoin Morgan are both doing well as Test and white-ball captains. So split captaincy can work for both Virat and Rohit as well," Vengsarkar wrote in his column for the Indian Express.
Speaking further on the split captaincy, Vengsarkar reckoned that Kohli will be able to focus more on Test cricket, which he feels is the ultimate form of sport.
"Virat has had a good run as captain of the Indian white-ball team and now the burden from his shoulders will be released 100 per cent. He is one of the best batsmen in the world at the moment. This will help him to concentrate more on Test cricket, which I feel is the ultimate form of cricket," he added.
Vengsarkar stated that the national selection committee has to groom someone, who can take over the captaincy in the future.
"The most important thing now is that the national selection committee has to groom someone who will take over the captaincy in the future.
"Developing back-up players is key because they keep everyone playing in the team on their toes,” Vengsarkar added.
