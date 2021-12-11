Reports | Ravindra Jadeja might retire from Test cricket to prolong his limted-overs career

Today at 2:41 PM
According to reports, Indian all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja might retire from Test cricket to prolong his limited-overs career. He was diagnosed with a swelling on his forearm ahead of the second Test of the two-match series against New Zealand, and was eventually ruled out from the series decider.
Ravindra Jadeja has been a brilliant all-rounder for Team India, and the 33-year-old played several match-winning innings for the national side at home and overseas. He is acknowledged as the three-dimensional player of Team India, and has been a regular name in India's playing XI in all three formats of the game.
Recently, Jadeja was diagnosed with a swelling on his forearm ahead of the second Test of the two-match series against New Zealand, and he was eventually ruled out from the last fixture. The all-rounder was expected to be a part of India's squad for the South Africa tour, however, the southpaw has been ruled out of the entire series against the Proteas due to a knee injury.
Meanwhile, several reports suggest that the star all-rounder of Team India might quit the longest format of the game. According to a report by Dainik Jagran, Jadeja is likely to be kept out of the Test squad for a long time due to the injury, and he is unlikely to feature in the Sri Lanka tour, which is scheduled to take place next year. Meanwhile, one of the teammates of Jadeja has told Dainik Jagran that, Jadeja might announce his retirement from Test cricket to prolong his white-ball career for India and various leagues.
Jadeja has so far represented India in 57 Tests, in which he scored 2195 runs and scalped 232 wickets.
