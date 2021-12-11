Ashes 2021-22 | Twitter reacts as Nathan Lyon triggers England collapse to set up Australia's easy win

Today at 9:25 AM
Nathan Lyon led the way for Australia on Day 4 of the first Test in Brisbane, as England stumbled from 223/2 to 297 all-out in their second innings, and the hosts achieved the 20-run target with nine wickets to spare. Lyon finished 4/91, and bagged his 400th Test wicket in the process.
Joe Root and Dawid Malan showed solid resistance on Day 3 of the Gabba Test, helping England close in on Australia’s massive 278-run lead. However, neither of them could carry for long on Day 4, and the visitors were eventually bundled out for 297.
Nathan Lyon sent back Malan in just the fourth over of the day, and with it, became the third Australian to 400 Test wickets after Shane Warne (708) and Glenn McGrath (563). Root fell to Cameron Green soon after, and the middle and lower order failed to make substantial contributions, as Australia was set an easy fourth innings target of 20.
Debutant Alex Carey, who opened the batting in absence of injured David Warner fell to Ollie Robinson for 9, before Marcus Harris hit the winning runs to complete a nine-wicket win.
Huge praises!
A huge congratulations to Nathan Lyon on his 400th test wicket. He’s been a terrific bowler with exceptional skills. He becomes the 17th player to achieve the milestone in men's Test cricket, joining Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath as the only other Australian players. #Ashes pic.twitter.com/f72Gdk3ziN— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 11, 2021
Relive the moment again
Nathan Lyon's 11 months long wait is finally over, wicket No. 400. pic.twitter.com/jJQC1MlKQL— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 11, 2021
Live from the commentator's box
"THE GOAT'S GOT HIS 400TH!" The moment Nathan Lyon brought up Test wicket no.400 🐐 #Ashes pic.twitter.com/zDGqt2JtAY— Triple M Cricket (@triplemcricket) December 11, 2021
Malan got lucky here
England opener Dawid Malan has admitted he gloved a ball and was caught by the bowler that was missed, which would have given Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon his 400th Test wicket on day three.#Ashes | #WTC23 | #AUSvENG— CricMady (@CricMady) December 10, 2021
pic.twitter.com/mLV2o3Ex9U
Great Numbers for Lyon
Congrats Goat Nathan Lyon on 400 wicket milestone...— Adithya Giridharan (@AG_1698) December 11, 2021
Agree?!
@cricbuzz— shaku (@shaku77) December 11, 2021
Nathan Lyon 0/21 in the first innings and 0/71 in 25 overs in the second innings. The moment he got the 400 of his back due to a fantastic catch he became a different bowler and ended up with 4/91. Congratulations
Dominant from the Aussies
Fantastic performance by Australia in the first test match of Ashes. Australia best England by 9 wickets. From day 1 Australia played well in this test match. TRAVIS HEAD became a hero for Australia meanwhile Nathan Lyon completed 400 test wickets in this match.#AUSvENG #Ashes— Aninda Sarkar (@anindasarkar95) December 11, 2021
Elite List
Nathan Lyon Worlds 17th player join 400 wickets club on test cricket #Ashes— Rakesh. (@JdRakeshyadav1) December 11, 2021
Things you love to see
Congratulations Gazza! You did it ❤️😊— Dalip Singh Rana (@DalipSi55539232) December 11, 2021
Many more to come @cricketcomau @patcummins30#NathanLyon #Gabba #ashes #CricketTwitter #Cricket #CricketAustralia #englandteam pic.twitter.com/ZPG06KjpfL
