Ashes 2021-22 | Twitter reacts as Nathan Lyon triggers England collapse to set up Australia's easy win

    Nathan Lyon became the third Australian to 400 Test wickets after Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:25 AM

    Nathan Lyon led the way for Australia on Day 4 of the first Test in Brisbane, as England stumbled from 223/2 to 297 all-out in their second innings, and the hosts achieved the 20-run target with nine wickets to spare. Lyon finished 4/91, and bagged his 400th Test wicket in the process.

    Joe Root and Dawid Malan showed solid resistance on Day 3 of the Gabba Test, helping England close in on Australia’s massive 278-run lead. However, neither of them could carry for long on Day 4, and the visitors were eventually bundled out for 297.

    Nathan Lyon sent back Malan in just the fourth over of the day, and with it, became the third Australian to 400 Test wickets after Shane Warne (708) and Glenn McGrath (563). Root fell to Cameron Green soon after, and the middle and lower order failed to make substantial contributions, as Australia was set an easy fourth innings target of 20.

    Debutant Alex Carey, who opened the batting in absence of injured David Warner fell to Ollie Robinson for 9, before Marcus Harris hit the winning runs to complete a nine-wicket win.

