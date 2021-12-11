Ashes 2021-22 | England must not feel sorry for themselves, says Joe Root after losing first Ashes Test

After suffering a nine-wicket defeat against Australia in the first Ashes Test, England captain Joe Root stated that his team should not feel sorry for themselves on the loss. Root further defended his decision to bench Stuart Broad for the series opener and stated that he wanted a balanced attack.

The Australia cricket team outplayed the Joe Root-led side completely, and handed a nine-wicket defeat to the visitors with a day remaining in the series opener at Gabba. Batting first in the Brisbane Test, England were bundled out for a paltry total of 147 runs in the first innings. In reply, the hosts scored 425 runs and took a 278-run first-innings lead in the opening fixture of the five-match series.

However, in the second innings, England batsmen, Joe Root and Dawid Malan outplayed the Australian bowlers on Day 3. The duo stitched up a 162-run stand for the third wicket, but failed to continue their good run from Day 3, and departed early on the fourth day of the Gabba Test. The visitors were bowled out for 297 in the second innings with a lead of 20 runs. The hosts won the first fixture with nine wickets in hand, and took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Reflecting on his team’s performance in the first Test, Joe Root stated that the England team should not feel sorry for themselves with the result. The England captain further added that England players should get better in the field and with the bat.

"If I'm being honest, we can't create as many chances as we did and put them down. Our bowlers were excellent. We have got to be better in the field and with the bat.We know where we need to get better, but the way we responded in the second innings showed a great amount of character and fight which will stand us in good stead," said Root after the match.

"It's really important in a five-match Test series we don't feel too sorry for ourselves on the back of this. We have got to remember there is a huge amount of cricket to play," he added.

James Anderson was not included in England’s playing XI for the first Test due to a calf issue, whereas Stuart Broad was overlooked, and Jack Leach was preferred ahead of the veteran pacer. Jack leaked 102 runs in his 13 overs for the sole wicket of Marnus Labuschagne in the first innings.

Speaking on the team selection for the Brisbane Test, Root defended his decision to rest the senior players and stated that he needed a variation in the bowling attack.

"One thing I will say is we wanted variation in our attack, to be able to change the pace and move through different gears throughout the innings," Root said

"If anything, it falls on me for giving him too aggressive fields too early, not allowing him to settle and give him a bit more of a chance early on. Jack is a fine spinner in the 20-odd Tests he has played, he has shown what an instrumental part he can play within this team and I'm sure he will play a big part in the series moving forward,” he added.

The second Ashes Test between England and Australia is scheduled to begin on December 16 in Adelaide.