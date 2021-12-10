Rahul Dravid has great bond with everyone in the team, now it’s just about taking it to next level, says Rohit Sharma

After being appointed as India ODI captain, Rohit Sharma heaped praise on head coach Rahul Dravid saying that he has a great bond with everyone in the squad, and it is just about taking it forward to next level. Rohit further added that Team India is gearing up for the upcoming tour of South Africa.

Rohit Sharma was handed over the T20I captaincy after the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2021 as Virat Kohli stepped down from the leadership role in the shortest format of the game. The Indian cricket team also witnessed a change in the coaching management as Rahul Dravid took over the role from Ravi Shastri.

The three-match T20I home series against New Zealand was the first assignment for Dravid as head coach, and Rohit started his stint as fult-time captain in the shortest format of the game. Despite resting few senior players for the T20I series against New Zealand, India clinched the series 3-0 with a clean sweep. In a recent development on Wednesday, December 8, the BCCI appointed Rohit Sharma as the full-time captain of the ODI team, and the Indian opener now holds the responsibility of leading of the Men in Blue in white-ball cricket.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma lauded Rahul Dravid, and stated that the former Indian cricketer has a great bond with every individual in the squad. The Indian white-ball skipper further added that Dravid has personally gone to every player, and spoke about their role in Team India.

“He has gone personally and spoken to each one of us. Just to understand us. Obviously he’s been working with India A and India U-19s and he was the NCA head.

“So, he knows each player in and out. It’s not like he doesn’t know anyone. He has that bond with everyone, now it’s just about taking that forward and taking it to the next level,” Rohit told Boria Majumdar on his show 'Backstage with Boria'.

“If I’m not wrong, he’s gone personally to each one of us and spoken about what they feel about themselves and what sort of role they look for in this team and what they have to offer, which position will be their best position to bat, etc. Same with the bowlers as well,” Rohit added.

Rohit further added that Dravid always makes sure that the players word hard as a team for reaping success. The Indian opener also stated that the players will enjoy the good structure of Team India.

“Rahul Bhai was a brilliant cricketer, we all know that without a doubt. We all know how he has played his cricket. He himself has come out and said on so many occasions that he was not so talented. He had to work so hard to get where he is today. I think that is going to reflect on this team as well,” Rohit said.

“Making sure that we work hard as a team. That nothing is given on a platter to anyone. He will make you work hard. Obviously, when you do that, when you enjoy that process, you feel good about it. Because there is a process that has been put in place,” he said

“And there is a structure as well. So people will enjoy that. Guys that are coming in, going out. They will have so much clarity about why they were out of the team, why they came into the team and all that. That is something that he will be able to create,” he remarked.

Speaking about India’s upcoming tour of South Africa, Rohit reckoned that the players are gering up themselves to face the challenge against Proteas.

“You got to be ready, but that’s where I am going to try and plan. We are not going to get pitches like South Africa here in India. But we’re going to try and do something similar to what we’re going to expect in South Africa.

“The bounce and all that is not going to be the same, but we need to come close to what we expect there. What is in your hand is in your hand, what is controllable, you control those, other things you can’t,” he asserted.

Rohit, who has also been named as the Test team's vice-captain, will begin his full-time white-ball captaincy stint with the three-match ODI series in South Africa in January.