 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Ashes 2021-22 | Twitter reacts as Joe Root, Dawid Malan lead England's spirited fightback

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Joe Root and Dawid Malan shared an unbeaten 159-run stand on Day 3 of the first Ashes Test at Gabba

    | Courtesy - Twitter

    Ashes 2021-22 | Twitter reacts as Joe Root, Dawid Malan lead England's spirited fightback

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 1:59 PM

    Joe Root and Dawid Malan put on an unbeaten 159-run stand for the third wicket to guide England to 220/2 in their second innings at stumps on Day 3 of the first Ashes Test in Brisbane. England are still 58 runs away from making Australia bat again, after the hosts were bundled out for 425.

    England captain Joe Root and middle-order batsman David Malan shared an unbeaten 159-run stand for the third wicket, and helped the visitors to reach 220/2 at stumps on Day 3 of the first Ashes Test at The Gabba. Root walked back unbeaten on 86, while Malan finished the day at 80 not out. 

    The duo joined together when England were 61/2, still 207 runs behind Australia's in their second innings.

    Earlier in the day, centurion Travis Head ended his brilliant innings after he fell to Mark Wood for 152, as Australia were bundled out for 425 in their first innings. Head partnered for an 85-run stand with Mitchell Starc (35) for the eighth wicket. 

    Watch 

    Gonna be exciting!

    Thoughts?

    David Malan, take a bow 

    Putting up legendary numbers 

    Excited?

    Agree ??

    Haha

    One for the haters

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down