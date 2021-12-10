Ashes 2021-22 | Twitter reacts as Joe Root, Dawid Malan lead England's spirited fightback

Today at 1:59 PM
Joe Root and Dawid Malan put on an unbeaten 159-run stand for the third wicket to guide England to 220/2 in their second innings at stumps on Day 3 of the first Ashes Test in Brisbane. England are still 58 runs away from making Australia bat again, after the hosts were bundled out for 425.
England captain Joe Root and middle-order batsman David Malan shared an unbeaten 159-run stand for the third wicket, and helped the visitors to reach 220/2 at stumps on Day 3 of the first Ashes Test at The Gabba. Root walked back unbeaten on 86, while Malan finished the day at 80 not out.
The duo joined together when England were 61/2, still 207 runs behind Australia's in their second innings.
Earlier in the day, centurion Travis Head ended his brilliant innings after he fell to Mark Wood for 152, as Australia were bundled out for 425 in their first innings. Head partnered for an 85-run stand with Mitchell Starc (35) for the eighth wicket.
Good looking cover drive from Joe Root, and it reaches the boundary #Ashes pic.twitter.com/sFDr0NTW4I— धर्मेंद्र कुमार 🇮🇳 (@Dharmen97181371) December 10, 2021
Joe Root and Dawid Malan channelling @VVSLaxman281 and Rahul Dravid with a spirited effort on Friday. The Test is alive again after seeming to have slipped away on the first day.— Anand Datla (@SportASmile) December 10, 2021
The first session tomorrow with the new ball due in 10 overs crucial now. pic.twitter.com/YWgiVkLFhg
Joe Root is the best test batsman right now.— Sports Freak (@Sportsfreakconz) December 10, 2021
David Malan, take a bow
Joe Root was just doing Joe Root things, and that’s special in itself of course. But really impressed with Malan today, obvious he can give it a thwack, but so good with his defence, decision making and temperament this morning. Need him to go on and convert now tomorrow #Ashes— Rob Danson (@danson_rob) December 10, 2021
Joe Root in 2021:— jennifer (@jennife74834570) December 10, 2021
25 innings
1,541 runs
67.00 average
6 hundreds
2 fifties
635 more runs than any other player.#AUSvENG
Brilliant fight back underway at the ‘fortress’ by Eng - no surprise it’s being led by the best test batsman in 2021 & their skipper Joe Root; great support from David Malan too. Can we see a 5th day thriller here again? Eng will need plenty more but they are on their way— PRAKASH WAKANKAR (@pakwakankar) December 10, 2021
Brilliant comeback!!— Jitto Thomas (@jobhihoe) December 10, 2021
Warra fight Joe Root and David Malan have put on
If England can score another 200 odd runs then brace yourself for a Gabba thriller 👌🏼#Ashes #Ashes2021
I’m pretty sure I’ve said it before but I could watch David Malan play through extra cover, all day. #Ashes— #CCS (@StevronConnor92) December 10, 2021
Joe Root and David Malan have battered like troopers they don't need your negative energy.— Callum (@Callum_Maxwell) December 10, 2021
