Rohit Sharma always does what is best for the team, says Ravi Shastri on ODI captaincy change

After Rohit Sharma replaced Virat Kohli as India's full-time ODI captain, former head-coach Ravi Shastri has stated that the newly appointed captain is always fully committed to the team. Shastri further reflected on the fascinating journey of the two stalwarts over the last few years.

The BCCI, on Wednesday, appointed Rohit Sharma as full-time ODI captain of Team India, with the five-time IPL winning captain set to take over the role from Virat Kohli during the upcoming tour of South Africa. Earlier, after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2021, Rohit was handed over the T20I captaincy after Kohli had stepped down from the role, and led the team to a clean sweep in the three-match home T20I series against New Zealand.

Kohli had taken over the Test captaincy from MS Dhoni, after the wicket-keeper batsman announced his retirement from the longest format in January 2015. Two years later, Kohli was appointed as the full-time ODI and T20I captain with Dhoni stepping down, and had great success in bilateral series across formats. However, an ICC tournament title kept eluding India, as the team fell short on multiple occasions.

Reflecting on BCCI’s decision to appoint Rohit as India’s full-time white-ball captain, former head-coach Ravi Shastri stated that the 34-year-old is quite resourceful, and he always does what is best for the team.

“Rohit is not overawed; he always does what is best for the team. He marshalls all the resources of the team unlike, let’s say, in football,” Shastri told The Week.

Ravi Shastri joined the team in 2014 as director, before getting promoted as the head coach in 2017 following Anil Kumble's resignation. He stepped down from his position after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2021, after which former captain Rahul Dravid has replaced him in the role.

Shastri, who worked very closely with Rohit and Kohli, said that it was overwhelming to witness the growth of both cricketers over the years.

"We are two people with a similar mindset," said Shastri. "We have a similar wavelength. In 2014, when I first came in, there was only one big player – MS Dhoni. Who else was there? Who was superstar material? Virat, and maybe Rohit Sharma, in white-ball cricket. To see these two guys come through and become great players in red- and white-ball cricket, to have a great fast-bowling attack, to beat Australia in their backyard – there have been so many firsts with this team. It is overwhelming."