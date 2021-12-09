Reports | BCCI sacked Virat Kohli after his unwillingness to give up ODI captaincy

Rohit Sharma was handed over the T20I captaincy of Team India after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2021, as Virat Kohli stepped down from the role. In a recent development on Wednesday, December 8, the BCCI announced that Rohit Sharma will replace Virat Kohli as the full-time captain of India’s ODI team.

However, according to various reports, it is learnt that BCCI had given a 48-hour ultimatum to Virat Kohli to announce his decision over the ODI captaincy. But, Kohli, who wished to continue in the post till the conclusion of the 2023 ODI World Cup refused to step down from the role, and it forced the BCCI to sack him from the leadership duties in the limited-overs format.

"The BCCI wanted absolute clarity between red-ball and white-ball cricket. The BCCI wanted a complete (leadership) separation between the longest format and shorter formats to avoid any confusion. In the end, it was left to the selectors to take a call. They decided to appoint Rohit as new ODI captain,” a BCCI insider told The Indian Express.

Virat Kohli also stepped down as the captain of Royal Challengers after the conclusion of the 14th edition of the IPL. Kohli was appointed as India's full-time ODI and T20I captain with MS Dhoni stepping down from the role in 2017, and had great success in bilateral series across formats. However, the 33-year-old failed to claim an ICC trophy for the India senior Men's cricket team. Kohli led India in 49 T20Is winning 29 of them. In ODIs, he led India in 95 matches and won 65 of them and lost 27. During his announcement to quit the T20I captaincy, Kohli had expressed his desire to continue as India's ODI captain.