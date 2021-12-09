Reports | BCCI sacked Virat Kohli after his unwillingness to give up ODI captaincy

Today at 4:16 PM
The BCCI on Wednesday appointed Rohit Sharma as ODI captain of India, and he will take over the role from Virat Kohli during the tour of South Africa. However, according to reports, BCCI gave a 48-hour ultimatum to Kohli, to which he did not respond, and was eventually removed from the post.
Rohit Sharma was handed over the T20I captaincy of Team India after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2021, as Virat Kohli stepped down from the role. In a recent development on Wednesday, December 8, the BCCI announced that Rohit Sharma will replace Virat Kohli as the full-time captain of India’s ODI team.
However, according to various reports, it is learnt that BCCI had given a 48-hour ultimatum to Virat Kohli to announce his decision over the ODI captaincy. But, Kohli, who wished to continue in the post till the conclusion of the 2023 ODI World Cup refused to step down from the role, and it forced the BCCI to sack him from the leadership duties in the limited-overs format.
"The BCCI wanted absolute clarity between red-ball and white-ball cricket. The BCCI wanted a complete (leadership) separation between the longest format and shorter formats to avoid any confusion. In the end, it was left to the selectors to take a call. They decided to appoint Rohit as new ODI captain,” a BCCI insider told The Indian Express.
Virat Kohli also stepped down as the captain of Royal Challengers after the conclusion of the 14th edition of the IPL. Kohli was appointed as India's full-time ODI and T20I captain with MS Dhoni stepping down from the role in 2017, and had great success in bilateral series across formats. However, the 33-year-old failed to claim an ICC trophy for the India senior Men's cricket team. Kohli led India in 49 T20Is winning 29 of them. In ODIs, he led India in 95 matches and won 65 of them and lost 27. During his announcement to quit the T20I captaincy, Kohli had expressed his desire to continue as India's ODI captain.
“Understanding workload is a very important thing and considering my immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all 3 formats and captaining regularly for last 5-6 years, I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian team in Test and ODI cricket,” Kohli had said while announcing that of his T20I captaincy resignation in September.
Rohit, who has also been named as the Test team's vice-captain, will begin his full-time white-ball captaincy stint with the three-match ODI series in South Africa in January.
