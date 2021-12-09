Not being able to win an ICC trophy could have cost Virat Kohli the ODI captaincy, says Saba Karim

Saba Karim has stated that not being able to win the ICC titles might have cost Virat Kohli the ODI captaincy after Rohit Sharma was named as captain by selectors for the South Africa series. Karim feels that someone from the BCCI or Rahul Dravid must have talked with Kohli about the decision.

T20 World Cup 2021 was a disappointing campaign for India as they were ruled out of the tournament in the Super 12 stage. The team is entering a new era as there is a change in leadership. Rohit Sharma became the successor of Virat Kohli as the latter decided to step down from his captaincy in T20 cricket. However, the selectors have now named Rohit Sharma as the new ODI captain for the South Africa series.

Kohli captained the side in 95 ODIs winning 65 of them and lost 27 fixtures as the team fared well overall but their performance wasn’t very good in ICC events. The team was lost in the knockout stages in the ICC events from the last few years. Former India cricketer Saba Karim has opined that Kohli was stripped off his ODI captaincy due to his failure to win ICC events during his four-year tenure.

"It is right to say that Kohli has been sacked. He made the announcement while leaving the T20I captaincy and could have confirmed that he does not want to continue as ODI captain as well,” he said on the YouTube show Khelneeti.

"This meant he wanted to remain ODI captain. Not being able to win an ICC trophy could have cost Virat Kohli the ODI captaincy.”

Karim also opined that someone from the BCCI or head coach Rahul Dravid must have talked about their decision to split captaincy.

"I am confident that Rahul Dravid or someone from the BCCI would have had a word with Virat Kohli regarding their plans of introducing split captaincy.

"Dravid has often put emphasis on having clear communication with players. So, when it comes to taking such a big decision, I believe someone would have surely talked to Kohli," Karim said.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has said that the selectors had requested Kohli to not step down as T20I captain but he didn’t agree. The selectors thought that there must not be two different captains for white-ball format and so the decision was taken.