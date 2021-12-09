Importance of a player is not measured by his captaincy, says Kirti Azad

After Rohit Sharma replaced Virat Kohli as ODI skipper, former India cricketer Kirti Azad has stated that the importance of a player is not measured by his captaincy. Azad backed the decision of BCCI saying that there is nothing wrong with the appointment of Rohit as India's white-ball captain.

Rohit Sharma was handed over the T20I captaincy after Virat Kohli stepped down the role with the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2021. After being appointed as a full-time skipper in the shortest format of the game, Rohit led the Indian squad against New Zealand in a three-match T20I series, and won the series with a clean sweep. In a recent development, the BCCI on Wednesday, December 8, appointed Rohit Sharma as the full-time ODI captain of Team India, and will take over the reins from Virat Kohli during the South Africa tour. Rohit also has been appointed as Kohli's deputy in Test cricket, and will replace Ajinkya Rahane as vice-captain in red-ball cricket.

Kohli has amassed 5449 runs, which includes 21 centuries as captain in ODIs. Also, in ODIs, he led team India in 95 matches and has won 65 of them. Overall, Kohli has so far scored 12169 ODI runs from 254 matches at an average of 59.07

Reflecting on the decision of BCCI, former India cricketer Kirti Azad asserted that the importance of a player is not measured by his captaincy rank.

“Every game you play is a different game from the others. Yeah, when you compare people you set records, you say this guy was better and this guy was better. Someone is centuries older than the other. but that doesn’t mean one is better than the other. The importance of a player is not measured by his captain rank. Rahane is a very good player. His form was not good and keeping that in mind. the spirit the coaches have removed the vice-captain. We try to read too much in it, “he said to ANI.

Azad backed the decision of BCCI to appoint Rohit as limited-overs skipper of India, and stated that the 34-year-old is the right person to succeed Virat Kohli as White-ball captain.

“Well the change is constant. It happens, Rohit is doing well and Virat said he wants to get away from the harbor master’s office in the limited overs. So the right person to come in his place is Rohit Sharma. It’s a call from the managers. Virat wanted him, but the managers thought Rohit Sharma should come in and that is about it. I don’t find anything wrong with that,” he explained.

Rohit will lead India in the three-match ODI series against South Africa starting from January 19.