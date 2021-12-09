Ashes 2021-22 | Twitter reacts as Travis Head registers maiden Ashes hundred to extend Australia’s dominance

Head, who’d walked in to bat at No.5 after Steve Smith’s dismissal moments before tea, saw David Warner and Cameron Green fall to Ollie Robinson in quick succession soon after. However, the 27-year-old, who was preferred for the series opener ahead of Usman Khawaja, stitched crucial stands with debutant Alex Carey, skipper Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, to revive Australia from 195/5 to 343/7 by the end of day’s play. He walked back unbeaten at 112* off 95, having struck 12 fours and two sixes during his blitz.