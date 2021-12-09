 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Ashes 2021-22 | Twitter reacts as Travis Head registers maiden Ashes hundred to extend Australia’s dominance

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Travis Head celebrates his maiden Ashes hundred

    | Twitter

    Ashes 2021-22 | Twitter reacts as Travis Head registers maiden Ashes hundred to extend Australia’s dominance

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 1:52 PM

    After David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne took Australia into the lead, Travis Head gave England bowlers a runaround on Day 2 of the first Ashes Test at The Gabba to put the hosts in firm control. Head registered his maiden Ashes ton, as Australia finished the day at 343/7, 196 ahead of England.

    Travis Head highlighted Australia’s dominance on Day 2 of the opening Ashes Test at The Gabba, as he raced off to his third Test hundred off mere 85 balls to put his side in command.

    Head, who’d walked in to bat at No.5 after Steve Smith’s dismissal moments before tea, saw David Warner and Cameron Green fall to Ollie Robinson in quick succession soon after. However, the 27-year-old, who was preferred for the series opener ahead of Usman Khawaja, stitched crucial stands with debutant Alex Carey, skipper Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, to revive Australia from 195/5 to 343/7 by the end of day’s play. He walked back unbeaten at 112* off 95, having struck 12 fours and two sixes during his blitz.

    There was a scary moment after his hundred though, as he was floored after having got hit by a 138.6 kph beamer from Mark Wood with the second new ball. Thankfully, the ball had hit the glove, thereby taking the pace off, as it ricocheted to the chin.

    Earlier, David Warner rode his luck onto his way to 94, with the highlight being his dismissal off a no-ball from Ben Stokes when he was on 17.

    Centurion!!!

    Scary

    Take a bow!

    Coincidence or not ?!

    HAHA

    True 

    Not a good sight 

    Smart!

    Yesss

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down