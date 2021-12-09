Ashes 2021-22 | Twitter reacts as Travis Head registers maiden Ashes hundred to extend Australia’s dominance

Today at 1:52 PM
After David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne took Australia into the lead, Travis Head gave England bowlers a runaround on Day 2 of the first Ashes Test at The Gabba to put the hosts in firm control. Head registered his maiden Ashes ton, as Australia finished the day at 343/7, 196 ahead of England.
Travis Head highlighted Australia’s dominance on Day 2 of the opening Ashes Test at The Gabba, as he raced off to his third Test hundred off mere 85 balls to put his side in command.
Head, who’d walked in to bat at No.5 after Steve Smith’s dismissal moments before tea, saw David Warner and Cameron Green fall to Ollie Robinson in quick succession soon after. However, the 27-year-old, who was preferred for the series opener ahead of Usman Khawaja, stitched crucial stands with debutant Alex Carey, skipper Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, to revive Australia from 195/5 to 343/7 by the end of day’s play. He walked back unbeaten at 112* off 95, having struck 12 fours and two sixes during his blitz.
There was a scary moment after his hundred though, as he was floored after having got hit by a 138.6 kph beamer from Mark Wood with the second new ball. Thankfully, the ball had hit the glove, thereby taking the pace off, as it ricocheted to the chin.
Earlier, David Warner rode his luck onto his way to 94, with the highlight being his dismissal off a no-ball from Ben Stokes when he was on 17.
Centurion!!!
TRAVIS HEAD! Attacking like a boss. How good is this to see! A brilliant Test century! #Ashes pic.twitter.com/VCIMxwL9i1— Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) December 9, 2021
Scary
Travis Head copping an a accidental full toss from Mark Wood 😬 He is ok #ashes pic.twitter.com/585pfGg3o8— Adam Cornell 🔴⚫ (@MrCricketAust) December 9, 2021
Take a bow!
Travis head playing like an odi match in a test at gabba against england. Sheer class😍😍 #GABBA #ENGvsAUS #TheAshes— Ismail (@iismail0001) December 9, 2021
Coincidence or not ?!
Every series an Aussie sports a Moustache and absolutely kills it.— John Raphael (@RaphaelJohn13) December 9, 2021
Mitchell Johnson Ashes 2013-14
David Warner IPL 2016
Matthew Wade WT20 2021
Travis Head Ashes 2021-22
HAHA
There you go. Travis Head has scored century in a single session. He smashed thirteen 4s and two 6s to bring up his century in 85 balls.— اریب آصف (@A4areeb) December 9, 2021
Well, I thought he is trying to play BBL along with Ashes.#Ashes pic.twitter.com/JwwSQdxIAB
True
Mark Wood's beamer? Not cool.— Patrick Van Der Werf (@Patrickothewerf) December 9, 2021
Not a good sight
The last session was a bloodbath, almost literally as Mark Wood nearly decapitated Travis Head with a beamer!— Ian Blyth (@Ianguildford) December 9, 2021
Smart!
How do I post a respectful comment on Travis Head’s knock without it sounding like a double entendre? Anyway good job.— ÄDK (@Jizzlobberz) December 9, 2021
Yesss
Assume we now concede and go home— Nellberg cricket 🏏 (@nellbergcricket) December 9, 2021
Can't be letting Travis Head score a 85 ball ton and then show your face the next day
Just ghost out of town and pretend it never happened#Ashes
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Travis Head
- David Warner
- Marnus Labuschagne
- Ben Stokes
- Ollie Robinson
- Ashes
- Ashes 2021
- Ashes 2021 22
- England Vs Australia
- Australia Vs England
- Australia Cricket Team
- England Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.