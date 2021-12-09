 user tracker image
    Ashes 2021-22 | Twitter reacts as lucky David Warner gets reprieved by Ben Stokes no-ball

    David Warner was bowled off a Ben Stokes no-ball on Day 2 of the Brisbane Test

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:07 AM

    Ben Stokes was denied a wicket in his very first over on his Test comeback, when he had David Warner bowled off a no-ball on Day 2 of the first Ashes Test at The Gabba on Thursday. Replays showed that Stokes had overstepped on each of the previous three balls too, which were missed by the TV umpire.

    The incident occurred in the 13th over of Australia’s innings, when Stokes breached Warner’s defence with a full ball coming in, which hit the batter’s pad and crashed onto the stumps. Stokes was almost seen aborting his celebration, perhaps being aware that he had overstepped, which was confirmed on television replays.

    The replays further indicated that Stokes had overstepped on each of the previous three balls of the over, which were not called by the TV umpire. 

    According to the  ICC playing conditions for the World Test Championship, "The third umpire shall review television replays of the bowler's front foot landing and, if he/she is satisfied that any of these three conditions have not been met, he/she shall immediately advise the bowler's end umpire who shall in turn immediately call and signal No-ball".

    Former ICC umpire Simon Taufel said that the umpires are simply meant to check each and every ball. 

    "They are supposed to be checking every ball. I really can't explain it," Taufel told Channel Seven.

    Warner, who was on 17 at that point, continued to ride his luck and was dropped by Rory Burns off Ollie Robinson in the slips when on 48, before getting to his 31st Test fifty.

