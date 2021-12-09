 user tracker image
    Ashes 2021-22 | Twitter reacts as fired-up Robinson knocks over Warner, Green off successive balls right after tea

    Ollie Robinson removed David Warner and Cameron Green off successive balls soon after the tea break

    Ashes 2021-22 | Twitter reacts as fired-up Robinson knocks over Warner, Green off successive balls right after tea

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:28 AM

    Ollie Robinson removed David Warner and Chris Green off successive balls in the second over after tea on Day 2 of the first Ashes Test in Brisbane, to get England back into the contest. Warner, who was dismissed off a Ben Stokes no-ball earlier in the day, missed his 25th Test hundred by six runs.

    Australia was strongly positioned at 189/2 in response to England’s 147 all-out as they approached Tea on Day 2 at The Gabba. However, Mark Wood had Steve Smith nick one behind to Jos Buttler for 12 to give England an opening.

    Ollie Robinson, who’d got rid of Marcus Harris (3) earlier in the day, then stepped up right at the start of the third session, dismissing David Warner and Cameron Green of successive balls. Warner, who was bowled off a Ben-Stokes no-ball earlier in the day, spooned a slower-one to the all-rounder at mid-off, before Chris Green shouldered arms to one coming in, that hit the top of middle and off. Chris Woakes removed debutant Alex Carey nine overs later as England's fightback continued.

    Australia was 236/6 at the time of writing, with Travis Head joined by skipper Pat Cummins.

