Ashes 2021-22 | Twitter reacts as fired-up Robinson knocks over Warner, Green off successive balls right after tea

Ollie Robinson removed David Warner and Chris Green off successive balls in the second over after tea on Day 2 of the first Ashes Test in Brisbane, to get England back into the contest. Warner, who was dismissed off a Ben Stokes no-ball earlier in the day, missed his 25th Test hundred by six runs.
Australia was strongly positioned at 189/2 in response to England’s 147 all-out as they approached Tea on Day 2 at The Gabba. However, Mark Wood had Steve Smith nick one behind to Jos Buttler for 12 to give England an opening.
Ollie Robinson, who’d got rid of Marcus Harris (3) earlier in the day, then stepped up right at the start of the third session, dismissing David Warner and Cameron Green of successive balls. Warner, who was bowled off a Ben-Stokes no-ball earlier in the day, spooned a slower-one to the all-rounder at mid-off, before Chris Green shouldered arms to one coming in, that hit the top of middle and off. Chris Woakes removed debutant Alex Carey nine overs later as England's fightback continued.
Australia was 236/6 at the time of writing, with Travis Head joined by skipper Pat Cummins.
See this!
David Warner Wicket ☝️#ASHES pic.twitter.com/fXaqiBGtlI— CricNews 🏏 (@cricket_recent) December 9, 2021
Robinson on a roll
Cameron Green Wicket ☝️— CricNews 🏏 (@cricket_recent) December 9, 2021
Ollie Robinson 🔥#ASHES pic.twitter.com/jrTn0NzKRz
Haha! what happened here???
#DavidWarner giving us the vibes of #ProKabaddiLeague which starts in next 12 days! 😂@ProKabaddi @davidwarner31 pic.twitter.com/LTgXaYxqL2— Sambit Mishra (@SambyMish) December 9, 2021
So close, yet so far
I love the warner's celebration after century but missed it by only 6 runs unfortunately🥺💔#Ashes— Jaikumar (@Kumarjai00) December 9, 2021
Thoughts?
Warner was not "unlucky" falling 6 runs short of his century.... because he had enough of luck to even reach 94!!!#Ashes— Dr. Mukul Kumar (@WhiteCoat_no_48) December 9, 2021
What a turnaround!
95 - David Warner’s total runs in 5 Tests in the previous Ashes in England.— jennifer (@jennife74834570) December 9, 2021
94 - David Warner’s score in the first innings in the Ashes at home. #Ashes #AUSvENG #Warner #CricketTwitter
HAHA
Green’s wicket felt like a poor teenage boy dying in an action movie— Meeha (@kazzob1213) December 9, 2021
That sums it up
Haha! Not just Warner's wicket but Warner's wicket in a brilliantly comic way. Completely loses all sense of timing and loops Robinson to a diving Stokes. And Green bowled 1st ball with no shot. Robinson on a hat-trick! That was a good tea... #Ashes— Jonny (@Leathernwillow) December 9, 2021
Are Aussies in trouble?
How long can the Aussies persist with Cam Green?— sammy laffan (@sammylaff) December 9, 2021
1 wicket in 5 tests and 1 innings of runs when slogging.
Uzzie and Shaun Marsh would make mountains more than him.
Important to remember the National Test Squad is not for development.
Agree ?!
Is green the best all rounder australia have ? I have seen him at least twice getting out leaving a ball . He got a wicket after a long time .— Clairvoyant (@Anachronist26) December 9, 2021
