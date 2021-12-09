Ashes 2021-22 | Twitter reacts as fired-up Robinson knocks over Warner, Green off successive balls right after tea

Ollie Robinson, who’d got rid of Marcus Harris (3) earlier in the day, then stepped up right at the start of the third session, dismissing David Warner and Cameron Green of successive balls. Warner, who was bowled off a Ben-Stokes no-ball earlier in the day, spooned a slower-one to the all-rounder at mid-off, before Chris Green shouldered arms to one coming in, that hit the top of middle and off. Chris Woakes removed debutant Alex Carey nine overs later as England's fightback continued.