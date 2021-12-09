Ashes 2021-22 | Ricky Ponting slams ‘pathetic officiating’ over David Warner-Ben Stokes no-balls sequence

Ricky Ponting criticised match-officials over late no-ball calls during Day 2 of the first Ashes Test in Brisbane, which involved David Warner's non-dismissal off one from Ben Stokes. It was later revealed that Stokes had bowled 14 no-balls in the first session, of which only two were called.

The first Test of the five-match series between Australia and England began on December 8 in Brisbane, and the visitors were bundled out for a paltry 147 in the first innings after opting to bat. For Australia, skipper Pat Cummins was the pick of the bowlers as he ended with a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

As David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne stood solid against the England bowlers after Marcus Harris was dismissed early, a rather bizarre incident occured. Ben Stokes, who returned to competitive cricket after a long gap, had David Warner bowled off the fourth delivery of his first over. However, the batsman had a lucky escape after replays suggested that the bowler had overstepped.

It was later revealed that Stokes had overstepped on each of the previous three balls, and 14 times overall in the session, of which only two were called.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting slammed the third umpire for pathetic officiating during the ongoing first Ashes Test at Gabba.

"If someone upstairs is supposed to be checking these and they haven’t decided that any of those are a no-ball, that’s just pathetic officiating as far as I’m concerned," Ricky Ponting said. while speaking on Channel 7.

"It led to what we saw late in the over. If he’d have been called for a no-ball the first one he bowled, then of course he’s going to drag his foot back. I’m not sure what’s happened. I’m keen to hear why it hasn’t happened earlier."

The ICC World Test Championship playing conditions states: “The third umpire shall review television replays of the bowler’s front foot landing and, if he/she is satisfied that any of these three conditions have not been met, he/she shall immediately advise the bowler’s end umpire who shall in turn immediately call and signal no-ball.”

However, it was later confirmed that he technology used to monitor all front foot no-balls has been down throughout the game, which meant that the on-field umpires were supposed to make the calls.

Warner, who was on 17 at that point, went on to score a brilliant 94, and stitched up a crucial 156-run stand with Marnus Labuschagne for the second wicket to take Australia into the lead.

Reflecting on the incident, former umpire Simon Taufel, stated that the umpires are supposed to check every ball, and was surprised over how the sequence unfolded.

“Certainly, according to the playing conditions and technology process they are supposed to be checking every ball," Taufel told Channel 7. "I really can’t explain as to why they weren’t [checked]. They [the third umpire] do have the support of an ICC technician in that third umpire’s box. Together with that technician they’re supposed to be looking at every ball and if it’s close, they examine it and call it."