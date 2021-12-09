Ashes 2021-22 | Fifth Test will be a day-night affair, confirms Nick Hockley
Today at 2:05 PM
Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley has confirmed that the fifth Test of the Ashes will be a day-night match irrespective of the venue. The match was scheduled to begin at Perth on January 14, but will now be shifted to another venue due to the Covid-19 related restrictions in Western Australia.
The fifth Test of the Ashes series is all set to be a day-night match, as confirmed by Cricket Australia (CA) CEO Nick Hockley confirmed on Thursday, December 9. Earlier on Monday, CA had confirmed that the final Test of the five-match series, which was originally scheduled to begin in Perth on January 14, will be shifted to another venue due to the Covid-19 restrictions in Western Australia.
As of now, Hobart, Melbourne, and Sydney are the possible venues to host the final Test of the series. Hockley asserted that wherever the fifth Test is played, it will be a day-night Test with a pink ball.
"The plan is, wherever it's played, to be a day-night Test with a pink ball. We've tried to be fair to everyone, we've given everyone an opportunity, we'll be taking in a range of considerations, and ultimately it's my job to put a recommendation to the board," said Hockley to SEN Test Cricket show.
"We've had lots of interest. I won't go into specifics because we're going through all the details now, but as I said, we're working to come to a position as quickly as possible. Hopefully, there will be an announcement in the not-too-distant future."
- Nick Hockley
