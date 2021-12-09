Ashes 2021-22 | Entertaining innings from Travis Head, he backed himself, says David Warner

The first Test of the five-match series between Australia and England began on December 8 in Brisbane, and the hosts started off well as they bundled out the visitors for a paltry total of 147 runs. Australia's newly appointed Test captain, Pat Cummins claimed a five-wicket haul, while Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc clinched two wickets each.

In reply, Australia faced an early blow in the innings as they lost Marcus Harris (3) in the sixth over. However, David Warner (94), and Marnus Labuschagne (74) stood solid against England bowlers, and stitched up a 156-run stand for the second wicket. However, England bowlers put back the pressure on the Australian batting line-up by scalping wickets at regular intervals. But, Travis Head , who was preferred over Usman Khawaja , played a brilliant innings, and scored his first Ashes hundred off 85 balls. Head walked back unbeaten at 112* off 95 at stumps on Day 2.

“We've got smiles on our faces. What an entertaining innings from Travis Head. It has to be up there for him personally. It was a tight battle with him and Uzzie but to come out the way he did that's the Travis Head we know. He backed himself and backed his areas and walked off with 112 to his name.”

"At the end of the day you think this could be your last game and you try to give it everything,” Warner said. “Keep it simple and give it everything. Obviously getting bowled off a no-ball... you've got to try and keep your feet behind the line as a bowler. I thought I left very well today, I have worked on that especially at the Gabba. Everyone was talking about my form in the T20 stuff but when you're out of runs you deserve some luck and I got it."