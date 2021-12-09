Ashes 2021-22 | England wait nervously over Ben Stokes' knee injury

Ben Stokes, who bowled the initial overs in the morning session for England in the Gabba Test on Day 2, sustained a knee injury, and was seen limping after preventing a boundary in the 29th over. Bowling coach, Jon Lewis stated that Stokes got hurt, and he will be assessed by the medical team.

Ashes 2021-22 started with the Gabba Test on Wednesday, and Australia are in a strong position as they bundled out England on 147 on the first day of the series opener. Australia are poised at 343/7 at the end of Day 2 with a lead of 196 runs. Australia started off their batting innings well as David Warner scored 94 runs while Marnus Labishcagne played a knock of 74 runs. Travis Head scored his third Test century, his first in Ashes, and walked off unbeaten on 112 at stumps.

England have suffered another blow as all-rounder Ben Stokes hurt his knee while fielding in the 29th over. He will be assessed overnight by England’s medical staff. Stokes was seen struggling throughout the fixture after his injury and bowled only nine overs on Day 2. He bowled three overs in his first spell and then two overs before lunch. The all-rounder was brought back into the attack and bowled four more overs before the stumps.

England bowling coach Jon Lewis said that Stokes has hurt himself in the field and so medical team will assess him.

"Obviously Ben has hurt himself on the field today so didn't bowl full pace at the back end of the day," Lewis said. "Think our medical guys will assess him overnight and see how he is. Other than that the guys are okay."

England bowler, Ollie Robinson also left the field during the final session, but bowling coach Lewis confirmed that he isn’t injured. England bowled the full quota of overs on Day 2 and the effects on the bowlers was very evident by the end of the day. Lewis is confident that the team will be front up again on Day 3.

"Our preparation probably played a part in the last session, but it is what it is, similar for both sides. I know the guys will front up again tomorrow, there's a lot of character, I know they've been in some pretty sticky situations before and they've come through it all right. I know the guys will dust themselves down tonight,” he explained.

Jack Leach was the expensive bowler for the visitors as he leaked 95 runs from 11 overs, however, he scalped the crucial wicket of Marnus Labuschagne. England captain Joe Root lacked bowling options in the last session as Stokes and Robinson were struggling, and Leach was taken to the cleaners by batsmen. Lewis said that Leach will come back stronger on Day 3 and will bowl outplay the Australian batsmen.

"It wouldn't be one of his better days and he'll want to put it at the back of his memory, but like I said about the other guys I know Jack is a pretty resilient fella," Lewis said. "We're definitely not defeated yet. Expect Jack to come back strong tomorrow and show the character I know he has,” he concluded.