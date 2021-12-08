Reports | Hardik Pandya to retire from Test cricket

Hardik Pandya has been a hot topic of discussion since India's squad selection for the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2021. The 28-year-old was named in the squad as an all-rounder, but he could not contribute to the national side as a bowler. Pandya only bowled twice in India's five games in the marquee event and went wicketless in both matches. Pandya's inability to bowl had raised questions over his spot in the Indian cricket team. Recently, Hardik was released by his IPL franchise, Mumbai Indians, ahead of the mega auction for IPL 2022.