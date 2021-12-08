IPL 2022 | MS Dhoni has helped my career personally, reveals Dwayne Bravo

Today at 4:01 PM
Dwayne Bravo has stated that MS Dhoni personally played a great role in helping his career, and both of them have a great legacy at Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The former West Indies all-rounder further added that he will take part in the upcoming mega auction, and will continue featuring in IPL.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchisees have decided their final list of retentions for the IPL 2022. Defending champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) retained Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the 15th edition of the cash-rich league. Dwayne Bravo, who was one of the mainstays of the Chennai-based franchise, was excluded from the retention list, and will enter the mega auction. Bravo has played a pivotal role in CSK's all four title wins in the IPL.
Meanwhile, Bravo has stated that Chennai Super Kings captain, MS Dhoni has personally played a great role in helping his career. The former West Indies all-rounder further added that he himself and Dhoni have a great legacy at CSK, and both of them helped the franchise to become one of the most dominant teams in the lucrative league.
"We all know that MS Dhoni and I call each other brothers from another mother. We have developed a strong friendship. He is a global ambassador of the game and he has helped my career personally. We both have a great legacy at CSK and we have helped in turning that franchise into one of the most dominant franchises and that will be there in the history books. We have a strong friendship and that is more important than anything else," Bravo said to ANI.
CSK have not retained Bravo, but they can get him back in the mega auction. The auction might be scheduled in January next year and the teams will be looking forward to building their core team through the picks in the auction. Bravo has confirmed that he will be participating in the mega auction ahead of the IPL 2022.
"I am not retained by the CSK, but I will be in the auction, I will be 100 per cent in the auction. I do not know which team I will end up with. I will end up where I am destined to be. I do not know whether I will be picked up by CSK or not, I can be picked up by any other team as I am in the auction," he added.
