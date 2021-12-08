IND vs SA | South Africa’s batting lineup is pretty vulnerable, says Dinesh Karthik

Ahead of the India tour of South Africa, Dinesh Karthik is of the opinion that the batting lineup of the Proteas is pretty vulnerable, and the hosts are dependant on a few players to fire. He further added that the upcoming tour is the best chance for Team India to defeat the Proteas at their home.

Team India handed a resounding 372-run defeat to New Zealand in the second fixture at Whankede, and clinched the two-match series 1-0. The Virat Kohli-led side also became the No.1 Test side in the world with the series victory against the Black Caps. The Indian cricket team will now travel to South Africa for three Tests, and as many ODIs. The India tour of South Africa will begin with the first Test match on December 26 in Centurion.

The last time when India toured South Africa in 2017-2018, the visitors suffered a 2-1 defeat in the three-match Test series against the Proteas. Notably, only England, Australia and Sri Lanka have won a Test series against South Africa at their home.

Meanwhile, Dinesh Karthik has stated that South Africa’s batting lineup will be pretty vulnerable against the Indian bowlers. The Indian wicket-keeper batsman further added that the upcoming tour of South Africa is the best chance for Team India to defeat the hosts in a Test series.

"Absolutely, this is the best chance for India to take on SA and probably go on to win it. And win it pretty comfortably. And I say that because a) India has a potent fast bowling lineup and a very capable batting lineup as well. b) South Africa's batting is pretty vulnerable. Though with Rabada, Nortje and a few others, their bowling department is excellent." Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

Speaking further on South Africa’s batting lineup, Karthik reckoned that the hosts are dependent on a few players to fire. The Indian cricketer also predicted that India will outplay South Africa in Test matches, and will clinch the series victory.

"When it comes to their batting, they're very dependent on one or two players to fire. Rest of them don't have that kind of experience or wherewithal to handle a bowling lineup like India. So I would definitely have my money on India at this stage," added Karthik.